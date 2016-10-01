21°
Warwick photographers take great shots of familiar sights

Jonno Colfs
| 1st Oct 2016 1:00 PM Updated: 2nd Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Burning off, Aratula.
Burning off, Aratula. Jay Millard

A HUSBAND and wife team is capturing images that have, in turn, captured the imagination of the Warwick community.

Amateur photographers Jay and Tania Millard have in recent months built a following of avid fans of their striking and beautiful works.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Millard said the support and encouragement had been overwhelming.

"It's great to see people are enjoying our work and we love the feedback," he said.

"My drone photo of St Mary's Church got a ridiculous amount of likes when the Daily News made it the cover photo of the week.

"That blew me away.

"I guess it's because it's never really been seen from that angle before."

Mr Millard said photography had only ever been a hobby.

"I've always had an interest in it, and bought myself a good digital SLR camera about eight years ago," he said.

"But I put it in a cupboard after a while and it stayed there until about six months ago.

"I thought I'd pull it out again and see what happened."

Mr Millard said photography was something he really enjoyed.

"Finding the time to get out and take the photos is another thing though.

"My wife Tania and I love to take the family four-wheel driving when we can," he said.

"And wherever we are at the time we'll jump out and take photos.

"I'm always looking for different ways to photograph things, looking for different lines, different colours."

Mr Millard said his efforts to further his photography skills involve about 90% trial and error and 10% YouTube inspiration.

"I see techniques I want to try and I'll go out and try them," he said.

"But I never put anything online before I touch it up. I like to tweak the colours and contrast and play around with the image."

Mr Millard said he didn't really have a favourite subject.

"I guess I do a lot with landscape and nature but I also enjoy taking photos of objects," he said.

"Like glasses on a table at a wedding, for example.

"I try to mix it up and keep it original. Every time I take a shot I learn something new.

"I don't consider myself to be a photographer, just an amateur with a camera and every time I see a photo I've taken I try to find out how I can learn from it and improve for next time."

Mr Millard said his wife Tania was also a talented photographer.

"We look at each other's work and always think it's better than our own," he said.

"We encourage each other and are both constantly learning."

Mr Millard said he has a few photos in mind to try out.

"I want to get the drone up in the air taking photographs again," he said.

"Weather plays a big part in drone photography.

"And learning how to fly the thing properly of course.

"Maybe I'll try the Town Hall next time."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  amateur photography, landscape, photography, scenery, southern downs, user generated content

