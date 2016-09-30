Warwick police remember the fallen

The official party leaves the church after the service.

POLICE, their emergency service colleagues and the wider community have stopped to commemorate the officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

A sombre and heartfelt National Police Remembrance Day service was held yesterday morning at St Mary's Church in Warwick and was attended by more than 100 people.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Inspector Brian Cannon of the Warwick Patrol Group said it was a very special day for the police force.

"Police Remembrance Day is a great opportunity for the community and police to celebrate the lives of our police officers,” he said.

"Many people have come here today as a mark of respect and I acknowledge and thank everyone who has taken the time to join us on this, the most important day on the police calendar.”

During the Police Commissioner's address Insp Cannon told the congregation they had gathered together to acknowledge to ultimate sacrifice given by police in the line of duty.

"Commerations are being held all over the state today to remember those officers and their families,” he said.

"Every day our police officers demonstrate bravery, skill and courage and every officer is uncertain what they may encounter during every shift.

"Each year I have the same wish as every one of you, that no more police names be added to the Roll of Honour.”

Reverend John Case, himself a former police chaplain in Charleville for 10 years, said police officers exposed themselves to danger every day so that the rest of us may feel safe.

"You do the work we could not do, you go to places we would not go, with a courage we do not possess,” he said.