18°
News

Warwick police remember the fallen

Jonno Colfs
| 29th Sep 2016 5:23 PM
The official party leaves the church after the service.
The official party leaves the church after the service. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE, their emergency service colleagues and the wider community have stopped to commemorate the officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

A sombre and heartfelt National Police Remembrance Day service was held yesterday morning at St Mary's Church in Warwick and was attended by more than 100 people.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Inspector Brian Cannon of the Warwick Patrol Group said it was a very special day for the police force.

"Police Remembrance Day is a great opportunity for the community and police to celebrate the lives of our police officers,” he said.

"Many people have come here today as a mark of respect and I acknowledge and thank everyone who has taken the time to join us on this, the most important day on the police calendar.”

During the Police Commissioner's address Insp Cannon told the congregation they had gathered together to acknowledge to ultimate sacrifice given by police in the line of duty.

"Commerations are being held all over the state today to remember those officers and their families,” he said.

"Every day our police officers demonstrate bravery, skill and courage and every officer is uncertain what they may encounter during every shift.

"Each year I have the same wish as every one of you, that no more police names be added to the Roll of Honour.”

Reverend John Case, himself a former police chaplain in Charleville for 10 years, said police officers exposed themselves to danger every day so that the rest of us may feel safe.

"You do the work we could not do, you go to places we would not go, with a courage we do not possess,” he said.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  police, police remembrance day, warwick

Century-old grave at church may contain human remains

Century-old grave at church may contain human remains

WORKMEN have made a gruesome discovery during an excavation at the historic St Mary's Church.

Local Leyburn legend commemorated with bridge

NAMING RIGHTS: Tummaville Rd Bridge will be named after the late Tex McGee.

Tummaville Rd Bridge will be named after a Leyburn legend.

11 things to do this weekend on the Southern Downs

REV HEADS: Joshua and Isaac Gale are ready to brave the track.

If the diary is empty here's a few ideas for you.

Mother avoids conviction for drug use

Solicitor Kevin Rose said the mother had been suffering from stress and depression at the time of the offence.

The woman pleading guilty to driving under the influence of drugs.

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

11 things to do this weekend on the Southern Downs

REV HEADS: Joshua and Isaac Gale are ready to brave the track.

If the diary is empty here's a few ideas for you.

Latest deals and offers

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

BRISBANE bachelor hopes reality dating show will give him more confidence.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E4 - Golden date card fun

Georgia Love and Courtney compete in a billy kart race in a group date planned by Courtney in a scene from The Bachelorette.

The golden date card comes out.

Kim Kardashian West wants restraining order against prankster

She was attacked by Vitalii Sediuk for the second time in two years

Cliff Richard to release 101st album

Sir Cliff Richard's album cover

Sir Cliff Richard is to release his 101st album

CMC Rocks faces fan backlash over date change, headliners

The 10th annual CMC Rocks festival will be headlined by The Dixie Chicks.

FANS are not happy about festival being pushed back by two weeks.

Kim Kardashian West attacked by man trying to kiss her bottom

Vitalii Sediuk targeted Gigi Hadid last week

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna posted her own nude selfie on Instagram

First to Inspect will Buy

23 Fairway Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $265,000

If you are in the market for a quality brick and tile home in a sought after area that is priced to sell this one is for you. Features 3 built-in bedrooms, master...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

1940m2 Building Block with 15mx7m Colorbond Shed

23 Oak Street, Tannymorel 4372

Residential Land 0 0 3 $92,000

This property is located in the picturesque township of Tannymorel 1940m2 building site with excellent rural outlook 15m x 7m colorbond shed with power connected...

Spacious Family Home

9 William Craig Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 4 $420,000

This spacious home was built with generous proportions to suit all the family. Open plan airconditioned kitchen and living opens to a large cover entertainment...

131 Acres Goomburra Valley, 70 MGL Irrigation Licence

Lot 2 & 3 Inverramsay Road, Goomburra 4362

Rural 0 0 $499,000

This quality 131 acre property on two separate titles situated in the picturesque Goomburra Valley with frontage to Dalrymple Creek, 35 km from Warwick and 23km...

Cottage On 1,012sqm With Dual Road Access

11 River Terrace, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $169,000

Great value 2 bedroom cottage with the potential to convert to 3 bedrooms. Large kitchen has an eat-in meals area, spacious lounge room has wood and gas heating.

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $265,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Magnificent Queenslander On 11 Hectares Minutes From Warwick

L26 Kingsleigh Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

5 2 4 $795,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander on approximately 26 acres located just minutes from Warwick's CBD Homestead 5 spacious bedrooms plus 2 sunrooms Open plan...

&quot;Bundaleer&quot; Spacious Parkland like Setting on 4705m2

9 Bundaleer Drive, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 4 $519,000

This well presented family home situated in sought after area close to the cbd on an elevated 4705m2 block with established parkland like grounds and gardens.

Quality Property

Warwick 4370

House 5 2 7 $ 595,000

Executive 5 bedroom plus office brick and tile in a prestige area with panoramic rural views. Set in established landscaped gardens on 4000 m with 3 x 4 bay sheds...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Rural properties expected to soar as investors seek income

Rural properties are should become highly sought after

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual