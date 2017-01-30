Warwick police searching for missing ute

A UTE stolen from Canning St in the early hours of Friday morning has still not been recovered.

Warwick police officer-in-charge said they were still hunting the stolen car.

"The vehicle is a 2004 model white Mazda B2600 ute with the registration number 372 JPN," he said.

"We'd ask if any members of the public has seen this car to please call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000."

On Friday, the ute's owner confirmed keys were left in the ignition but the car had been locked with a spare key.

The owner also reported being awoken by voices about 2am but thought nothing of it at the time.

He discovered the ute, which had a full tank of fuel, missing at 7am.

The theft came less than 24 hours after a Holden Rodeo was stolen from O'Mahonys Hotel in Lyons St.

That car was discovered rolled onto it's roof around an hour later on Sawmill Road.

Witnesses saw two men fleeing the crash.

Steven Kasper snapped this stolen car on his early morning ride. Steven Kasper

The occupants have been described as being about 20 years old, of average build, with dark complexion and curly black hair.

One of the men was reportedly holding his head so may have been injured.

Anyone with information about either theft is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.