WARWICK POLICE: Three assaults in two days

WARWICK police are investigating a string of assaults in the CBD.

At about 8.15pm on Monday, a 17-year-old was washing his windscreen at the BP on Albion St, when he was approached by an 18-year-old man.

Police will allege the older man then punched the teenager in the head several times.

A fight broke out before both men went their separate ways.

Police located the 18-year-old man shortly after and charged him with assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was granted bail and is due to re-appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on February 22.

At about 5.50pm yesterday, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by an 18-year-old man inside Rose City Shoppingworld.

It is alleged the man threw a drink bottle at the 14-year-old, hitting him in the head.

Police are investigating.

Officers were also called to The Cherry Tree Coffee and Dining on Palmerin St on Monday, where a 14-year-old was allegedly assaulted outside the cafe.

Police are investigating.