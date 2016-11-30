Warwick Potters sculpt Christmas joy

SEASONAL SPIRIT: Warwick Potters president Raye Batham and fellow members will be opening the doors to the Potter's Clubhouse for their Christmas Shop.

THE Warwick Potters are kickstarting the Christmas Season this weekend with their Potter's Christmas Shop opening.

President Raye Batham said from Friday, customers could browse the variety of hand-sculpted clay works at the Potter's Clubhouse.

"We've got a little bit of everything, all hand-crafted of course,” Mrs Batham said.

"We've got planters, coffee cups, vases, sculptures, even platters for a Christmas spread.

"It's really a lovely selection and all for quite reasonable prices if you're looking for a Christmas gift.”

Mrs Batham said she was pleased to support a wealth of local talent around the Warwick District.

"We'll have the Warwick Artists Group joining us this year as well, selling paintings and that sort of thing,” she said.

The Potter's Shop at 63 Horsman Rd will open this Friday and Saturday between 10am and 4pm, and on Tuesdays and Wednesdays up until Christmas.

To inspect the collection of artworks outside of these times, phone Raye on 0402307637.