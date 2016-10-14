19°
News

Warwick punker is in the right headspace

Jonno Colfs
| 14th Oct 2016 4:00 PM
PUNK ROCKER: Acting headspace manager Travis Maguire used to front a Brisbane punk band.
PUNK ROCKER: Acting headspace manager Travis Maguire used to front a Brisbane punk band. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Travis Maguire moved to Warwick in 2009 and began working with disengaged kids, he had some very valuable help - his own personal experience.

Mr Maguire, now acting manager at headspace Warwick said his first foray into the world of social work was with the Southern Downs Industry Education Association based at Warwick State High School.

"It was my job to work with kids who had disengaged from school,” he said.

"I was essentially working with kids who were going through exactly what I'd been through years earlier.”

Mr Maguire was born and raised Brisbane and attended Ferny Grove High in the mid 90s.

"I didn't do very well at school,” he said.

"I think had a program like headspace been available to me then, I would have used it.

"I had anxiety issues and problems with bullying in my senior years.

"My response was not to stand up for myself or seek help but disengage from school altogether.”

Mr Maguire said he spent most Year 11 and 12 hanging out in the carpark.

"I made some lasting friendships there though, that carry on today,” he said.

"The nucleus of my band was formed in that carpark.”

After school Mr Maguire found work in the building industry.

"For the next 15 years, I worked in commercial development,” he said.

"That included tiling and building which led into designing and setting up retail stores and training staff.”

About the same time as leaving school, Mr Maguire said that he and a couple of mates used to get together jam on the music they loved.

"There was a microphone in the corner and one day I picked it up and started singing,” he said.

"Luckily, being a punk band, singing well is not a prerequisite.

"Those jam sesssions turned into a band called Ramjet.”

In 1998 the band recorded a demo and then an EP in 2000.

"We got a lot of gigs around this time,” Mr Maguire said.

"We played at the X Games festival and supported bands like Diesel Boy (US) and aussie punkers 28 Days.

"In 2003 the band went into the studio to record another EP but we split up in the process, there were some serious differences of opinion.”

In 2006 Mr Maguire began studying a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Criminology and Psychology, through Griffith University.

"I'd almost completed that when I moved to Warwick and landed a position with SDIEA,” he said.

"I got the job on the proviso that I would complete a Diploma in Youth Work Studies, which I did.

"My previous experiences with my own issues, helped me understand where these kids were coming from.

"You can never completely understand someone else's situation but it helped me relate to the kids and gave perspective.”

Mr Maguire said there is a lot less stigma about mental illness these days.

"Headspace has worked very hard to make sure people know about the services we provide,” he said.

"Kids also seem to be talking to each other about their problems these days, as well as reaching out when it's needed.

"While the stigma is lessened, there is still room for more education about mental illness, but I think Warwick is beginning to work very as a community with regards to mental health.

"I see this continuing and growing even more into the future.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community people warwick

Warwick punker is in the right headspace

Warwick punker is in the right headspace

WHEN Travis Maguire moved to Warwick in 2009 and began working with disengaged kids, he had some very valuable help - his own personal experience.

Spuds in short supply on Southern Downs

There is an apparent shortage of potatoes around Australia.

Diners deal with dwindling potato numbers

Millmerran murder accused remanded in custody

ARREST: Detectives transport Kevin Patrick Hanley, 69, to the Toowoomba watch house after he was arrested outside an Ayers Rock Rd home at Millmerran on murder charges.

Murder accused makes no application for bail during court mention

Don't dodge these old beauties

Des and Audrey Ottens from Port Linclon with Matilda, their 1918 Dodge Tourer.

WARWICK has been home this week to vintage vehicle treasures.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Don't dodge these old beauties

Des and Audrey Ottens from Port Linclon with Matilda, their 1918 Dodge Tourer.

WARWICK has been home this week to vintage vehicle treasures.

10 things to do this weekend in Warwick

IN THEIR BLOOD: David and Daniel Cliffe will race Got The Bug (pictured) and Nasty Bug at Warwick Dragfest tomorrow.

Here's a few fun ideas to fill up your weekend.

Dragfest draws highest nominations in 11th year

NEED FOR SPEED: Gatton racer Graham Hobbs hoping to take home a win in the super sedan section at 2015 Warwick Dragfest.

ENGINES will be roaring at Warwick Dragway this weekend.

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Jeffrey Schwartz keen to quiz Bieber's bodyguard over the incident

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Bushland Setting in Town!

137 East Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

Would you like to live in the bush only two minutes drive from the CBD? This private block has only one adjoining neighbor and is surrounded by beautiful trees...

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Great Value Well Maintained

96 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Investors or first home buyers this property could be the one for you. Features 3 bedrooms, large north facing sunroom, modern kitchen and bathroom...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick Home

33 Clarke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick only 100m to school, 400m to hospital with views over the city...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $139,999

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off