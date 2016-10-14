Warwick punker is in the right headspace

WHEN Travis Maguire moved to Warwick in 2009 and began working with disengaged kids, he had some very valuable help - his own personal experience.

Mr Maguire, now acting manager at headspace Warwick said his first foray into the world of social work was with the Southern Downs Industry Education Association based at Warwick State High School.

"It was my job to work with kids who had disengaged from school,” he said.

"I was essentially working with kids who were going through exactly what I'd been through years earlier.”

Mr Maguire was born and raised Brisbane and attended Ferny Grove High in the mid 90s.

"I didn't do very well at school,” he said.

"I think had a program like headspace been available to me then, I would have used it.

"I had anxiety issues and problems with bullying in my senior years.

"My response was not to stand up for myself or seek help but disengage from school altogether.”

Mr Maguire said he spent most Year 11 and 12 hanging out in the carpark.

"I made some lasting friendships there though, that carry on today,” he said.

"The nucleus of my band was formed in that carpark.”

After school Mr Maguire found work in the building industry.

"For the next 15 years, I worked in commercial development,” he said.

"That included tiling and building which led into designing and setting up retail stores and training staff.”

About the same time as leaving school, Mr Maguire said that he and a couple of mates used to get together jam on the music they loved.

"There was a microphone in the corner and one day I picked it up and started singing,” he said.

"Luckily, being a punk band, singing well is not a prerequisite.

"Those jam sesssions turned into a band called Ramjet.”

In 1998 the band recorded a demo and then an EP in 2000.

"We got a lot of gigs around this time,” Mr Maguire said.

"We played at the X Games festival and supported bands like Diesel Boy (US) and aussie punkers 28 Days.

"In 2003 the band went into the studio to record another EP but we split up in the process, there were some serious differences of opinion.”

In 2006 Mr Maguire began studying a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Criminology and Psychology, through Griffith University.

"I'd almost completed that when I moved to Warwick and landed a position with SDIEA,” he said.

"I got the job on the proviso that I would complete a Diploma in Youth Work Studies, which I did.

"My previous experiences with my own issues, helped me understand where these kids were coming from.

"You can never completely understand someone else's situation but it helped me relate to the kids and gave perspective.”

Mr Maguire said there is a lot less stigma about mental illness these days.

"Headspace has worked very hard to make sure people know about the services we provide,” he said.

"Kids also seem to be talking to each other about their problems these days, as well as reaching out when it's needed.

"While the stigma is lessened, there is still room for more education about mental illness, but I think Warwick is beginning to work very as a community with regards to mental health.

"I see this continuing and growing even more into the future.”