Warwick quilter reaps what she sews

Jonno Colfs | 19th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
CLEVER INVENTION: Elbow Valley quilt maker Brearne Lyon with her Bobbin Huggie.
CLEVER INVENTION: Elbow Valley quilt maker Brearne Lyon with her Bobbin Huggie. Jayden Brown

AN INGENIOUS invention has turned a simple hobby into a thriving business for a Warwick woman.

Brearne Lyon is a quilter and inventor of the Bobbin Huggie.

Mrs Lyon said she moved to Elbow Valley outside Warwick from Brisbane about six and a half years ago.

"I was a cake decorator in the bakery at a Coles supermarket, so I've always been interested in that creative side of life,” she said.

"But I've always wanted to make quilts and toys and clothes as well.”

Mrs Lyon said she started her business Ceebee Quilts about four years ago.

"There is a demand for home-made quilts,” she said.

"But lots of time goes into making a quilt, I'm not sure the general public realises quite how much.

"It's very therapeutic hobby and an awful lot of love goes into every quilt I make.”

Aside from the quilting, toys and clothing, Mrs Lyon has her creation, the Bobbin Huggie.

"I've also designed it a couple of years ago, it's basically a pliable plastic clip that slips onto your bobbin, which stops thread from unravelling in storage,” she said.

"We launched our Bobbin Huggie in 2014 and it's been building up since then.

"We've got a brand new design now and it's the only one like it that is made in Australia.

"There was quite a big outlay originally but I'm happy to say we made a profit last financial year so it's beginning to pay off.”

In October Mrs Lyon and Ceebee Quilts are off to the Brisbane Craft and Quilt Fair which runs from October 5-9.

"It's an opportunity to show off the quilts, toys and clothes but the main focus is now on the Bobbin Huggie, it's takes centre stage in my stall,” Mrs Lyon said.

"I also make something I like to call the Taggie Jingle Cube, which is a cube made from different types of fabrics with a rattle, and bit to touch and feel,specially designed for little babies.”

Warwick Daily News
