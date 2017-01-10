Warwick ready for Uber drivers

WARWICK is about to catch up to the rest of South East Queensland as the worldwide Uber phenomenon gets ready to hit our streets.

Warwick's Ken Kelly has been travelling to Toowoomba to work as an Uber driver for over nine months but that's all about to change.

Mr Kelly said he plans to start up here on Friday and Saturday nights.

"I'll begin driving in Warwick on January 21-22," he said.

"Those nights are the busiest, when everybody wants to head out, so we'll start then and see how it goes,"

"There are about another two or three drivers who have indicated interest in Warwick as well so hopefully we'll have enough to meet the demand."

Mr Kelly drives to Toowoomba most nights and said he'd expect to do 20 to 30 jobs on a normal weeknight.

"At least 10 of those are first-time users so it's catching on so fast and I know of many people in Warwick who use the service when they're in Brisbane and they'd use it here to except the service hasn't been available, until now."

Mr Kelly said the Uber service was generally about half the price of a taxi.

"All drivers have to pass Uber's requirements to drive," he said.

"It's regulated like a taxi service, but there's no money changing hands, everything is done through the Uber app on your phone."

People who want to use the Uber service must first download the app and enter their details, payment is then managed automatically through the account.

The app also shows where the driver is en route, via GPS tracking.

Mr Kelly said a minimum trip in Warwick will cost around $6.

"It's $2 once you get in, $1 per kilometre and 35c per minute in the car," he said.

"Uber Eats is about to start in Toowoomba as well, so we can expect that too in the near future.

"Uber drivers delivering food from participating restaurants to your door."