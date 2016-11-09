Warwick ready to get McHappy

MAC ATTACK: McDonald's staffers Kirra Denison and Taylah Clarke prepare for the toy raffle.

MCDONALDS Warwick will transform for McHappy Day this Saturday, raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Customer experience manager Cody Partington said all the fun would kick off from 11am, with plenty of attractions for the whole family to enjoy.

"We'll have a jumping castle outside, snowcones, face painting and car wash,” Mr Partington said.

"The Pipe Band, Skipping kids from Central School and choir from Yangan are performing for us and Emergency Services will be around as well.

"We raised about $5000 last year so we're hoping to smash that goal this year.”

Helping Hands and Ronald McDonald Socks are available, as well as a mammoth toy raffle, and $2 from every Big Mac will be donated.

This year marks 25 years of McHappy Day helping to provide sick children and their families with accommodation.