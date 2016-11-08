33°
News

Warwick remembers Fred Hyde

Sophie Lester
| 8th Nov 2016 7:00 PM
IMPORTANT WORK: Fred Hyde was dedicated to helping others.
IMPORTANT WORK: Fred Hyde was dedicated to helping others.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PHILANTHROPIST and war veteran Fred Hyde will be remembered for decades of service to the Warwick community and abroad.

The Rose City identity died yesterday at the age of 96 at his residence at The Oaks Nursing Home.

The Second World War veteran had served in the Middle East and in India and his passion for aid projects was reignited after a visit to a Bangladesh orphanage in the 1970s.

In 1991, after years of preparation, Mr Hyde founded the non-for-profit Cooperation In Development.

To date, the charity has helped educate more than 60,000 children in 41 local schools in Bangladesh.

CO-ID management committee chairman Olav Muurlink said Mr Hyde had used a soldier's stoicism to deliver much-needed education opportunities to the "tough” communities of Bhola Island.

"Fred took the same attitude he took to war on the Kokoda Trail to war on poverty in Bangladesh,” Mr Muurlink said.

"He would eat the same dreadful dirty rice and meagre vegetables the locals have, sleep out in the open regardless of the weather on building sites, and drink the same arsenic-tainted water as the locals.

"Bhola Island is a place that even Bangladeshis think of as being rough - it's to Bangladesh what Siberia is to Russia, a really tough place.”

"Fred was very affected by the Great Depression and he took that same sense of having to fight out every day of life with him to Bangladesh.

"He used to count every cent, watch every cent, and once I even saw him take a piece of mangy string and put it aside and say "I think I might be able to use that later”.

"Fred's organisation has been built in his image: tough, lean, and caring.”

Until recently Mr Hyde still split his time between the Rose City and Bhola Island.

He was last year named both the Queensland Senior Australian Citizen of the Year and the winner of the Australia Anzac Peace Prize for his charity work.

Mr Muurlink said that even after 35 years Fred's passion for charity never waned and his legacy among the communities was clear to see. "When I was travelling around the schools earlier this year people would say 'Hyde has come', not because they thought I was him, but because they called all white people 'Hydes',” he said.

"The committee, which is spread across the east coast of Australia now, is absolutely determined to keep his legacy going, and we are in fact building more kindergartens this coming dry season.”

CO-ID deputy chair Tony Kent said Mr Hyde's achievements in providing foreign aid endeared him to many.

"There will be an absolute outpouring of grief because what he has achieved in his retirement is absolutely unbelievable,” Mr Kent said.

After the war, Mr Hyde lived in Loganholme with his sister and brother-in-law for a few years and had a short stint in business in Mt Isa before returning to his hometown of Warwick.

He ran a successful chainsaw and mechanic shop in West Warwick until his retirement.

Before starting his charity work abroad, Mr Hyde also served on the Warwick Benevolent Society, which oversaw the building of Akooramak Aged Care in 1972.

Famously independent, Mr Hyde never married.

Niece Joclyn Watt said he was a beloved family man for his other nieces and nephews.

"To us he was our gorgeous uncle,” Mrs Watt said.

"He was my mum's brother and together with my dad they were very close - like the three amigos.

"Fred was very independent and he was a remarkable man, with astonishing achievements under his belt.

"He had an energy and enthusiasm, and a great interest in politics and history.

"I'm sure for some of the people who worked with him they might have found him a tough task master because you couldn't keep up with him.

"It's hard for us to imagine him growing up without food and the opportunity to learn but he has helped thousands of children to have a better life and gain an education.

"For those of us who have been watching over him, his passing is not unexpected, and I am grateful it happened peacefully.

"Of course it's so sad because we've lost someone so important to us.”

Friend and fellow member of the CO-ID committee Pat O'Leary said after years of get up and go, Mr Hyde's health had recently began deteriorating.

"He moved to The Oaks about eight weeks ago,” Mr O'Leary said.

"He had always looked after himself as a bachelor so it was a big change for him but, like everything else, he did it courageously.

"(Fred) was an extraordinary person.”

Warwick Daily News
Young Southern Downs veteran looks back on service

Young Southern Downs veteran looks back on service

Tim Keogh talks swapping military time for family life

Southern Downs Remembrance services announced

National Servicemen and brothers Ron Bryant and Tom Bryant attended the Remembrance Day Service at the Warwick cenotaph.

Service times for Remembrance Day commemorations

Fun with friends then ‘raped and murdered’

Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974.

Court hears of the sad final hours of missing sisters.

STORM WATCH: SE QLD battered by severe storms

Storm over the Southern Downs

SEVERE thunderstorms have rocked south east Queensland.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Goods shed markets a great success - concert still to come

Peter Tobin, Peter Gregory and Bob Amos are upbeat about the success of the first markets in the Warwick Railway Station Goods Shed.

Southern Downs Steam Railway committee delighted with markets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Karara sheep dog trial on from today to Sunday

KARARA BOUND: Geoff Gibson and dog Gibsons Liz in the open event at Tara this year.

Karara Sheep Dog Trials on for three days

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

MOVIE REVIEW: The Accountant sums up well

MAGIC IN THE NUMBERS: Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick in a scene from the movie The Accountant.

Ben Affleck's latest film is not Batman, but it's an uncommon hero

Little Mix 'stole' because they thought everything was free

Little Mix were once accused of stealing lamb shanks.

Melissa Joan Hart's 'mom guilt'

Melissa Joan Hart feels guilty she is not being a good mother

Hobby Farm with Income

Warwick 4370

3 1 4 $ 349,000

Here's a great opportunity for an animal lover who wants an income. Comfortable three bedroom timber home has a separate lounge, dining, and multiple sitting areas...

1940m2 Building Block with 15mx7m Colorbond Shed

23 Oak Street, Tannymorel 4372

Residential Land 0 0 3 $92,000

This property is located in the picturesque township of Tannymorel 1940m2 building site with excellent rural outlook 15m x 7m colorbond shed with power connected...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 255,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Prime Position

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $ 197,000

Big 1012 m backyard, Chamferboard 3 bedrooms plus office and lovely kitchen has ample bench space. All this house needs is a family to make it a home. Vinyl...

Size And Views Will Surprise

140 Percy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $289,000

This high set home is on a large block with a fantastic rural outlook across to the racecourse and only blocks to the town centre. The home features 3 bedrooms...

Rural 6 Acres

Dalveen 4374

Rural 0 0 $ 69,000

Want a country escape for the weekend? Or just like being out on the land with no neighbours in sight. Here is a 6 acre or 2.39 Hectare block with a stock dam and...

&quot;Sherwin&quot; - Rural Lifestyle

15602 Cunningham Highway, Cunningham 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 155,000

Only a 15 minute drive, 20K to the west of Warwick. Power to the 10.5 Ha, 26 acres, gently rolling lifestyle acreage rural block which is fully fenced fronting a...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!