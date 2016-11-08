Warwick remembers Fred Hyde

PHILANTHROPIST and war veteran Fred Hyde will be remembered for decades of service to the Warwick community and abroad.

The Rose City identity died yesterday at the age of 96 at his residence at The Oaks Nursing Home.

The Second World War veteran had served in the Middle East and in India and his passion for aid projects was reignited after a visit to a Bangladesh orphanage in the 1970s.

In 1991, after years of preparation, Mr Hyde founded the non-for-profit Cooperation In Development.

To date, the charity has helped educate more than 60,000 children in 41 local schools in Bangladesh.

CO-ID management committee chairman Olav Muurlink said Mr Hyde had used a soldier's stoicism to deliver much-needed education opportunities to the "tough” communities of Bhola Island.

"Fred took the same attitude he took to war on the Kokoda Trail to war on poverty in Bangladesh,” Mr Muurlink said.

"He would eat the same dreadful dirty rice and meagre vegetables the locals have, sleep out in the open regardless of the weather on building sites, and drink the same arsenic-tainted water as the locals.

"Bhola Island is a place that even Bangladeshis think of as being rough - it's to Bangladesh what Siberia is to Russia, a really tough place.”

"Fred was very affected by the Great Depression and he took that same sense of having to fight out every day of life with him to Bangladesh.

"He used to count every cent, watch every cent, and once I even saw him take a piece of mangy string and put it aside and say "I think I might be able to use that later”.

"Fred's organisation has been built in his image: tough, lean, and caring.”

Until recently Mr Hyde still split his time between the Rose City and Bhola Island.

He was last year named both the Queensland Senior Australian Citizen of the Year and the winner of the Australia Anzac Peace Prize for his charity work.

Mr Muurlink said that even after 35 years Fred's passion for charity never waned and his legacy among the communities was clear to see. "When I was travelling around the schools earlier this year people would say 'Hyde has come', not because they thought I was him, but because they called all white people 'Hydes',” he said.

"The committee, which is spread across the east coast of Australia now, is absolutely determined to keep his legacy going, and we are in fact building more kindergartens this coming dry season.”

CO-ID deputy chair Tony Kent said Mr Hyde's achievements in providing foreign aid endeared him to many.

"There will be an absolute outpouring of grief because what he has achieved in his retirement is absolutely unbelievable,” Mr Kent said.

After the war, Mr Hyde lived in Loganholme with his sister and brother-in-law for a few years and had a short stint in business in Mt Isa before returning to his hometown of Warwick.

He ran a successful chainsaw and mechanic shop in West Warwick until his retirement.

Before starting his charity work abroad, Mr Hyde also served on the Warwick Benevolent Society, which oversaw the building of Akooramak Aged Care in 1972.

Famously independent, Mr Hyde never married.

Niece Joclyn Watt said he was a beloved family man for his other nieces and nephews.

"To us he was our gorgeous uncle,” Mrs Watt said.

"He was my mum's brother and together with my dad they were very close - like the three amigos.

"Fred was very independent and he was a remarkable man, with astonishing achievements under his belt.

"He had an energy and enthusiasm, and a great interest in politics and history.

"I'm sure for some of the people who worked with him they might have found him a tough task master because you couldn't keep up with him.

"It's hard for us to imagine him growing up without food and the opportunity to learn but he has helped thousands of children to have a better life and gain an education.

"For those of us who have been watching over him, his passing is not unexpected, and I am grateful it happened peacefully.

"Of course it's so sad because we've lost someone so important to us.”

Friend and fellow member of the CO-ID committee Pat O'Leary said after years of get up and go, Mr Hyde's health had recently began deteriorating.

"He moved to The Oaks about eight weeks ago,” Mr O'Leary said.

"He had always looked after himself as a bachelor so it was a big change for him but, like everything else, he did it courageously.

"(Fred) was an extraordinary person.”