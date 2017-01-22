30°
Warwick residents appreciate cooler conditions today

Gerard Walsh | 22nd Jan 2017 1:04 PM
Murbucks celebrate a wicket at Briggs Oval on a day when the weather was a little cooler and less humid Warwick.
Murbucks celebrate a wicket at Briggs Oval on a day when the weather was a little cooler and less humid Warwick. Gerard Walsh

KEVIN Bourke reckons the Saturday conditions at the Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival are the hottest he can remember for 25 years.

"I remember 25 odd years ago when umpire Mac Costello put a thermometer on the ground at Wheatvale and it was 55 degrees,” Mr Bourke, a Condy Sports team member said.

"It was very humid on Saturday and feels like 10 degrees cooler on Sunday,” he said.

More than 1000 people around cricket grounds in Warwick, Yangan, Killarney and Allora breathed a sigh of relief today when the weather cooled down.

The temperature in Warwick reached 31.4 degrees on Saturday and was up to 27.1 degrees at 1pm today.

If today's maximum doesn't reach the forecast 30 degrees, it could be the coolest day for the week with forecast temperatures or 30 and above for the week.

It is expected to reach 35 and 36 degrees midweek.

The best chance of storm rain is on Friday.

Overnight Friday, there was 10mm rain at the Warwick Automatic Station at The Hermitage, 23mm at Spicer's Gap, 16mm at Greymare, 9mm at Killarney, 6mm at Yangan and 1mm at Elbow Valley.

cricket heat warwick warwick temperature warwick weather

Cricketer can't remember a more humid carnival day for 25 years in Warwick area

