Warwick residents up in arms over failed works

WARWICK residents have taken to Facebook to vent their frustration over council works.

An angry resident posted a photo of some roadworks undertaken on Rosehill Road on Tuesday.

The photo shows the work already destroyed only a day later.

One person commented that this kind of thing is seen all the time.

"Disgraceful standards set, just throw the money out there and accept what you get, a total waste of taxpayer funds," he said.

"Our roads are now a disgrace thanks to our governments but guess what, it does not concern many of our MPs they choose to fly around and bill that to taxpayers!"

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokesperson said council staff disconnected a redundant water main yesterday at the intersection of Rose St and Rosehill Road, situated directly opposite a business with a high level of truck activity.

"A temporary patch was applied following disconnection," the spokesperson said.

"It appears that due to the location of the patch and the combination of truck activity and the current high temperatures, the temporary patch has failed.

"Council will rectify the temporary patch within the next couple of days."