Warwick retiree relives alleged machete attack

Jonno Colfs
| 20th Jan 2017 12:20 PM
BATTERED: Ken Whiteland was the victim of a brutal assault in his home.
BATTERED: Ken Whiteland was the victim of a brutal assault in his home. Jonno Colfs

A WARWICK retiree has been the victim of a brutal attack in his own home.

Ken Whiteland, of Griffith Estate, was taken to Warwick Hospital on Tuesday night after being set upon by the unknown intruder.

Mr Whiteland said he and his daughter Elizabeth were in their lounge room watching television when he heard a noise on the back patio.

"I got up and opened the sliding door," he said.

"Next thing you know, whack, and I'm on the ground."

Mr Whiteland said he was down for a minute or two.

"When I got up the bloke was gone," he said.

"I yelled out to Elizabeth to call an ambulance."

Mr Whiteland was struck to the left temple with what he believed was a machete.

Two days later, Mr Whiteland is still unable to see from his left eye due to bruising.

"I needed 15 stitches to a gash above the eye," he said.

"I must have raised my hand defensively as well, because I've lost the tip of my left index finger."

Mr Whiteland said he didn't get a look at the attacker, but told the Daily News he has previously had issues with intruders in his yard.

"On eight separate occasions I've had issues with intruders coming into my yard and looking in windows," he said.

"But that hasn't happened for months."

Mr Whiteland said he had alerted police on numerous occasions.

"They always told me not to go outside if there were intruders," he said.

"But to be honest, I've had the jack of it, so I went out to check.

"I didn't expect this to happen though, that's for sure."

Mr Whiteland said the ambulance arrived within 10 minutes of the call.

"They dressed the wound and took me to hospital," he said.

"The police came for my statement later."

Detective Darren Tamblyn of Warwick Criminal Investigation Branch confirmed the incident was the subject of an ongoing police investigation.

Topics:  editors picks police investigation retiree attacked warwick criminal investigation branch

Stanthorpe Art Gallery stays put

Stanthorpe Art Gallery stays put

Rumours of art gallery closure 'unfounded', says Southern Downs Mayor

More spiders than usual crawling around your home

SPIDER SEASON: Red backs are out and about in larger numbers than previous years, all thanks to the heat.

HOT temperatures are proving the perfect weather for spiders.

Warwick retiree relives alleged machete attack

BATTERED: Ken Whiteland was the victim of a brutal assault in his home.

Warwick retiree victim of brutal attack in own home.

Your go-to-guide on the best scoop in Warwick

Stacey Williams thinks you should pop in and try some delicious Maleny icecream.

Icecream, icecream, icecream, icecream, icecream, icecream!

Top sportsman leaves town

ONE of Australia's top campdrafters Ben Tapp has left Warwick after eleven years of being based on the Southern Downs.

Clifton in election carve up

BOUNDARY SHAKE-UP : Clifton may become part of a new electoral seat.

Clifton could become part of a new seat by the Queensland election

Barrel racing series to start at Warwick Showgrounds

Chelsea Longney and Tina Ross are two of the starters in the barrel racing weekend at the Warwick Showgrounds on January 28-29.

Only four days left to nominate for first stand-alone barrel race

Which ground is your team at in this weekend's cricket

WCA carnival committee representatives include Geoff Thorley, Shaun O'Leary, Colin O'Brien and Chris Cantwell

Where to find your favourite team at Australia Day Cricket

12 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

RACING: Michael Douglas shows his style in his supercharged LJ Torana in the Six Banger Nationals at the Warwick Dragway. Photo Photo Phill's Kustom Photography

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's 12 options

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Why tree-changers want to buy in the Southern Downs

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price for the Downs dropped 1.5% to $241,250 the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 1.5% to $241,250

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

