Warwick Rodeo tough enough to wear pink

Tough Enough to Wear Pink days have spread to rodeo fundraisers throughout the state.

IF YOU'RE headed to the Rodeo today, you ought to be wearing pink.

Classic Ladies Foundation volunteers on behalf of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society are helping to host the Tough Enough to Wear Pink charity day.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society secretary Julie Peterson said the bright hue had become the colour of choice for many on the Friday of Rodeo Week.

"It's become a rodeo tradition to hold the Tough Enough to Wear Pink to raise money for a selected charity,” Mrs Peterson said.

"This year the money we raise has been elected by the Classic Ladies Foundation to go to the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

"We ask everyone to wear pink and buy a raffle ticket or merchandise to support the cause.

"We'll have a tent near the Geraghty Bar where you can buy them and our Rodeo Queens and Princess competitors will be walking around selling them too.”