Warwick sale regular fires up for bargain bid

DRUM UP A BARGAIN: A regular at the auction, Peter Smith scored a new fire drum with Tom Fulmer at the Pig and Calf Sale.

THE weather may be getting warmer but it was no reason to leave a fire drum bargain behind for Peter Smith.

The Ripley-based hobby farmer regularly commutes to the Pig and Calf Sale and yesterday snapped up the massive metal drum for just $10.

"I've been coming to the Pig and Calf pretty well every week for about 10 years now,” Mr Smith said.

"This is one of the best bargains I've ever got - it started off at about $5 and then I scored it for $10.

"I wasn't expecting to get it that cheap.

"I'm not sure who was selling but I think it was from the Killarney bonfire night.”

Mr Smith said he had kept a mix of livestock on his 50 acre property for about 14 years, but came to the Southern Downs sale for the bargain finds.

"I have a few sheep, cattle and pigs but because it's past the dipping line I

can't sell them here,” he said.

"I go to a lot of the sales around the area but Warwick is definitely the best for junk. I love it.”