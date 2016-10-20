Warwick servo ripped off in drive off

MATILDA Service Station was ripped off when a man driving a dark coloured Hyundai 4WD bearing NSW number plates drove off without making payment.

Fuel costs of $40.00 have no yet been recovered, and police will be looking at CCTV footage to assist with their investigations.

In other police news, a 57-year-old male riding a Harley Davidson was pulled over in Wood Street for a roadside drug test.

The rider provided a positive sample and was issued with a 24 hour suspension of his license and a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court.