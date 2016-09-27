22°
Warwick steak reigns supreme

Jonno Colfs | 27th Sep 2016 4:42 PM
WINNER DINNER: Jacks Creek's Patrick Warmoll and importer Frank Albersdisplay their World Steak Challenge winners trophies.
WINNER DINNER: Jacks Creek's Patrick Warmoll and importer Frank Albersdisplay their World Steak Challenge winners trophies.

AN Australian steak grown right here in Warwick has been crowned the very best in the world.

The 'World's Best Steak' was an F2 cross-bred wagyu entry that was grain fed for 450 days at Geoff Willett's Maydan feedlot, 25km from Warwick at Bony Mountain.

The steak claimed the title at the World Steak Challenge, beating entries from 17 other countries.

Maydan feedlot livestock manager Chris Rickert said it was an incredible effort to defend the title.

"It is absolutely unreal to win again,” he said. "That's some pretty big bragging rights now.

"We've been feeding wagyu cattle for 20 years now and it's great to know we're consistently putting out a quality product.”

Mr Rickert said Maydan was a custom feedlot that catered to the needs of individual clients.

"The animal that produced this award winning steak was grain fed here for 450 days, but depending on the breeds and the strength of the breeds, animals will be fed for different amounts of time,” he said.

"For example the meat of a half angus, half wagyu breed will only be able to produce so much marbling so they are fed for 300 days.

"A full blood wagyu will be fed here for 500 days.”

Mr Rickert said there was a lot of science involved with the feedlot working closely with a nutritionist.

"He guides us on the correct rationing for the animals. It's all planned meticulously,” he said.

"Things have changed a lot in the industry over the last 20 years.

"We know how much fat, protein, starch, etc, is in the feed and we know on a pen-by-pen basis what the average head of cattle should be eating each day.

"In the end the cow has total control over how much it eats but ideally we want them to eat all of the rations every day.”

Mr Rickert said the animals were fed a scientifically devised mix of wheat, corn, barley, grains and a special supplement which came from Riverina Stock Feeds.

Riverina Eastern Australia territory manager Glenn Whitton was equally as thrilled with the win.

'To win that once was fantastic, but to win it twice is something else,” he said.

"It puts us on the world stage, being a part of the production of the best steak in the world, it's brilliant.

"These animals have been reared on all-local produce and we've worked with feedlot nutritionist John Dole from IAP in Toowoomba to devise our molasses supplement which is added to the feed on a daily basis.

"It contains all of the essential vitamins and minerals the animals need to produce a uniform meat and fat colour and it enhances the flavour of the meat.

"It's mixed in very well with the feed and grain and the animals love it, they want to eat it all the time.

"The fact that the win has happened again is testament to the quality of the genetics, the quality of the feed and the care for the animals taken at Maydan.

"It's about getting everything just right, which has happened again. This is a truly top shelf product.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  maydan feedlot, warwick

FOR the second time in two years, an Australian steak has been crowned the very best in the world, and it was grown right here.

