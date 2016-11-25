30°
Community

Warwick teacher leaves post of 19 years

Sophie Lester
| 25th Nov 2016 6:44 PM
PASSION FOR EDUCATION: Teacher Dave Carr said he's been privileged to teach students like Whyatt King and Emily Murphy at St Mary's for 19 years.
PASSION FOR EDUCATION: Teacher Dave Carr said he's been privileged to teach students like Whyatt King and Emily Murphy at St Mary's for 19 years. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FUN has been an essential part of Dave Carr's teaching career, which has spanned more than 30 years on the Southern Downs.

It's something he will take with him when he heads back to his hometown of Charleville next year, after 19 years at St Mary's.

"I think fun definitely should be a big part in teaching,” Mr Carr said.

"I think it's so important for kids to enjoy the occasion whether that be a maths or English lesson or playing sports or out on the playground.

"As a teacher it's been important for me to make that personal connection with as many kids as possible.”

Mr Carr started at the Catholic Primary School after the Slade School shut down in 1997.

"I had first come to the region in 1980 and been principal at Murray's Bridge State School,” he said.

"Murray's Bridge was a great little school but I took a break to do landscape gardening for a bit I suppose because I had become a bit disillusioned with the system.

"Then I moved to Slade because I wanted to keep teaching rather than just be in the administrative side of things.

"Before coming to the Southern Downs, I had moved around a fair bit. I met my wife Sally at Begonia State School between Mitchell and St George and we've been married now for 33 years.”

After a short stint at Julatten State School in North Queensland, Mr Carr returned to south-east Queensland where he and his wife started their family.

"When you're young you can just pack up and go anywhere but when you're married it's nice to be able to settle down for a bit,” he said.

"I love Warwick - the country attitude, the good health and education, the closeness to the bush and beach - and our four kids grew up through St Mary's and Assumption.”

Mr Carr said he was lucky to have such a long-standing career in Warwick.

"Apart from having Erin Hilton here as the specialist music teacher, the classroom teachers take all of the other subjects,” he said.

"It's a cliche but it's great to have that sense that you're imparting your wisdom and seeing your students grow, not just with their learning but within themselves.

"Living and teaching in a town like Warwick has meant I've taught some of the sons and daughters of the kids I taught at Murray's Bridge.

"These families will stop and say hi to you on the street and parents will share memories of what you were like with their kids.

"It's funny then that they have certain memories of you that you mightn't remember and vice-versa.”

Although Mr Carr said he would return to Warwick, he was looking forward to taking on a new challenge in his 20th year with the Toowoomba Diocese.

"It's looking at this stage that I'll have a Year 3-4 composite class when I go out to St Mary's Charleville,” he said.

"It's only a small school with about 140 kids but the idea was to go out there for a bit of a refreshment for at least a year and go to back grass roots.

"I was born and raised in Charleville and I still have family out there so it will be nice to do something new and not fade out into retirement, without it being a hugely dramatic distance from Warwick.

"I'm the only male teacher at St Mary's here and I think I'll be the only male teacher in Charleville.

"I think there is certainly a need for more young men in particular to be teaching in primary education.”

Warwick Daily News

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Warwick teacher leaves post of 19 years

Warwick teacher leaves post of 19 years

Long-serving teacher takes on a new challenge in hometown

Warwick motorists fuming over high fuel prices

UNDER THE PUMP: Residents are feeling ripped off over Warwick's fuel prices.

Warwick motorists are feeling under the pump over high fuel prices.

Customer is number one at Warwick Automotive

PIT CREW: Heath Haidley, Scott Timms, Tony Locke and Craig Scanlan are some of the team at Warwick Automotive.

Meet some of the team at Warwick Automotive

Southern Downs community united to end violence

Men are encouraged to speak up about violence against women on White Ribbon Day.

Warwick advocates speak out for White Ribbon Day

Local Partners

Knitting for cancer patients

One Warwick woman has taken her mind off her own pain by knitting beanies for cancer patients.

For the love of all things dairy

CHOOSE QUALITY: Dairy farmer Andrew Mullins.

Producer urges shoppers to opt for Norco

Match of the new season in cricket

Colts captain Shaun O'Leary hits 42 not out on Sunday.

Match of the season will be played Saturday

Saturday morning time for parkrun each week

THEY'RE OFF: Warwick parkrun participants at the start of a weekly run.

Warwick parkrun has been going for 160 Saturdays

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Perrie Edwards hits out at radio presenter

Perrie Edwards hits out at radio presenter

Perrie Edwards reportedly slapped a French radio presenter round the face for dumping his ex-girlfriend via text.

Screen legend Betty White still wants a date

Betty White.

Betty White, 94, wants to go on dates but claims no one asks her out

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum making musical movie

Michael Becall is set to write the script

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson is "thankful" she won't be having any more children

Kanye West to remain in hospital over Thanksgiving

Kanye West will reportedly remain in hospital for several more days

Hamish and Andy ready to rock Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy

Hamish and Andy to perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Bindi Irwin

“She’s got her whole life in front of her"

Established Family Home

49 Bisley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Four bedrooms all have built-ins * ensuite off main bedroom * separate formal lounge * open plan kitchen, meals and family living with reverse cycle air...

Brand New 3 Bedroom Brick Home

107a Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This brand new 3 bedroom brick home situated in Orchard Grove Estate. Open plan kitchen, dining, family room. Single garage with remote door, covered outdoor area...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Lifestyle / Cropping / Grazing

Clifton 4361

Rural 0 0 $350,000

Approximately 90 acres of rich black soil, mostly cultivation. Located about 30 minutes from Toowoomba the block has a bore equipped with new windmill that...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Rural Lifestyle With Income Potential

L217 Kings Creek Road Road, Kings Creek 4361

Rural 0 0 $335,000

Approximately 90 acres of flat rich black soil cultivation located close to Nobby and Clifton and about 30 minutes from Toowoomba. Potential house sites with rural...

&quot;Bundaleer&quot; Spacious Parkland like Setting on 4705m2

9 Bundaleer Drive, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 4 $499,000

This well presented family home situated in sought after area close to the cbd on an elevated 4705m2 block with established parkland like grounds and gardens.

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $215,000

Reduced to Sell -3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Winemakers set to sell up

MOVING ON: Robert and Peggy Channon celebrate 18 years of success with Robert Channon Wines as they contemplate selling up and retiring.

Award-winning boutique winery goes up for sale

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!