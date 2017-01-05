Warwick the 'best place for lambs'

TOP QUALITY: Dylan and Bill Marschke from Brisbane Valley Meats in Esk were looking to buy quality lambs at the Warwick Saleyards.

THE Warwick Saleyards kick-started the selling year with the first sheep sale of 2017 yesterday.

Regular buyer Bill Marschke from Brisbane Valley Meats was at yesterday's sale with his grandson Dylan to buy lambs.

Based in Esk, Mr Marschke regularly makes the two-and-a-half hour commute to the Rose City sale for good quality lambs.

"Warwick's the best place to buy lambs in Queensland,” he said.

"We try to get 40-50 lambs every week.

"They're expensive at the moment, but as long as the quality's there that's alright.”

Mr Marschke's wife Rosalie also helps run the business owned by Jason Kerr.

"I've been doing this for most of my life, for 50-odd years,” Mr Marschke said.

"Dylan likes coming with me... more than going to school at least.”

Market report

Agents yarded 1304 lambs and hoggets, and 690 sheep at yesterday's sale.

Top lambs account Shelley Family Trust of Warwick sold for $152.

In a similar yarding of both sheep and lambs, the better lambs remained firm with mutton and lighter and store lambs cheaper.

Crossbred lambs 51-55kg from $132-$151

Crossbred lambs 46-50kg from $124-$135

Crossbred lambs 41-45kg from $120-$134

Crossbred lambs 35-40kg from $94-$113

Crossbred lambs 61kg to $152

Crossbred hoggets 80kg to $99 shorn

Trade wethers $20-$115 or $3.50/kg

Light wethers $8-$90 or $3/kg

Heavy crossbred ewes $10-$107 or $3.40/kg

Light ewes $4-$50 or $2.65/kg