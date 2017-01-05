28°
News

Warwick the 'best place for lambs'

Sophie Lester
| 5th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
TOP QUALITY: Dylan and Bill Marschke from Brisbane Valley Meats in Esk were looking to buy quality lambs at the Warwick Saleyards.
TOP QUALITY: Dylan and Bill Marschke from Brisbane Valley Meats in Esk were looking to buy quality lambs at the Warwick Saleyards. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Warwick Saleyards kick-started the selling year with the first sheep sale of 2017 yesterday.

Regular buyer Bill Marschke from Brisbane Valley Meats was at yesterday's sale with his grandson Dylan to buy lambs.

Based in Esk, Mr Marschke regularly makes the two-and-a-half hour commute to the Rose City sale for good quality lambs.

"Warwick's the best place to buy lambs in Queensland,” he said.

"We try to get 40-50 lambs every week.

"They're expensive at the moment, but as long as the quality's there that's alright.”

Mr Marschke's wife Rosalie also helps run the business owned by Jason Kerr.

"I've been doing this for most of my life, for 50-odd years,” Mr Marschke said.

"Dylan likes coming with me... more than going to school at least.”

Market report

Agents yarded 1304 lambs and hoggets, and 690 sheep at yesterday's sale.

Top lambs account Shelley Family Trust of Warwick sold for $152.

In a similar yarding of both sheep and lambs, the better lambs remained firm with mutton and lighter and store lambs cheaper.

Crossbred lambs 51-55kg from $132-$151

Crossbred lambs 46-50kg from $124-$135

Crossbred lambs 41-45kg from $120-$134

Crossbred lambs 35-40kg from $94-$113

Crossbred lambs 61kg to $152

Crossbred hoggets 80kg to $99 shorn

Trade wethers $20-$115 or $3.50/kg

Light wethers $8-$90 or $3/kg

Heavy crossbred ewes $10-$107 or $3.40/kg

Light ewes $4-$50 or $2.65/kg

Warwick Daily News
Meningococcal outbreak: Fourth child diagnosed in Qld

Meningococcal outbreak: Fourth child diagnosed in Qld

It follows confirmation of the diagnosis of three children under the age of five from the same family — two siblings and a cousin — on New Year’s Day.

State funds help sustain Allora campdraft arena

NEW LOOK: The campdraft arena at the Allora Showgrounds will be resurfaced with sand thanks to State Government funding, following the 2017 show early next month.

Show Society receives funding for resurfacing

Flashing lights a part of life for Warwick paramedic

LIFE SAVER: Paramedic Jamie Taylor has been at the Warwick station for over 20 years.

JAMIE Taylor has the kind of job that not everybody can do.

10,000 Ford 4WDs recalled with major safety issue

Ford

The problem may cause "an abrupt wheel speed reduction".

Local Partners

Swimming skills take a deadly dive

OUR kids can't swim, is the cry of the Warwick woman who sees kids struggling in the pool every day.

Hosting a party? Let police know

POLICE PRESENCE: Snr Sgt Jamie Deacon said Warwick residents have been well behaved in the lead up to tonight's celebrations.

Warwick police are preparing for their most hectic night of the year

Driver Reviver has little break before Australia Day

(From left) John Griffith, Heather Schillings, Keith Sparks, travellers Nika and Karsten Ploesser, and Maureen Dunn at the Gladfield Driver Reviver.

Travellers love air conditioning at driver reviver

Warwick Charity Markets plan two a month this year

Barbara Kinsella, Linda and Louie Frosio enjoy the Warwick Community Markets.

Markets start again in the New Year

Events you need to be at this week...

Ian Stewart, Garry Adcock and John Kemp during a round at the Warwick Golf Club.

Golf is early year sports option

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in a new coming of age comedy.

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG has unveiled a new, super thin range of TVs with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound.

What's more, you can hang it on your wall with just magnets

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

New TVs promises to kill the cord clutter and 'hang like a painting'

Your chance to win a horoscope diary

Win a diary

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

SCI-FI film's two resourceful leads can’t overcome screenplay.

CES 2017: 50 years on, are we better off with gadgets galore?

Almost half a century of technology from VCRs to robotics.

Remember when mobile phones were used to make phone calls?

Janet Jackson gives birth to first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson.

SINGER and her husband welcomed a baby boy to the world yesterday.

Quality Home On Property Providing Privacy

195 Ravenscroft, Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 4 2 3 $575,000

This quality 4 bedroom home sits on an elevated 116 acre property approximately 25 kilometres from Warwick. The spacious home features 2 living areas both with...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

1/4 Acre Lot

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land $40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, ... $40,000

$40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, 20.1 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Power at the boundary, rural fencing and VIEWS. Take advantage of...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 $ 248,000

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Finishing touches are being done now. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or...

Large Home -Easy Care Garden

112 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 bedrooms *renovated bathroom, extra shower in large laundry *renovated kitchen * walk in butler style pantry, spacious lounge * easterly aspect with full length...

Well Presented Quiet Location

9 Odonnell Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $339,000

You will never see another opportunity quite like this one! We strongly encourage inspections of this amazing home. You will be impressed with everything this...

Investment Opportunity!

Warwick 4370

House 8 4 $860,000

Four Homes, currently rented with income $870 per week, situated on a total of 2864sm of land. The properties are for sale as a package including four timber homes...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and cupboard space, four door pantry and...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!