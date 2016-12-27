Warwick trainers dominate at Boxing Day Races

WINNERS: Winning trainer Les Clarke of Warwick (left) with Keira, Rachel, Hayden and Amber Watts and son Stephen.

IN A huge day for Warwick racing, three local trainers have walked away race winners at the Boxing Day meet.

In race one, the Michael Hemmings-trained Parelema took the honours, in race two it was Les Clarke's home crowd favourite Dragon Street and in race 4 Norm Hilton's Kid Cruize was first past the post.

Warwick Turf Club vice-president Peter Doyle said it had been a great day for Warwick racing.

"It's just fantastic to have three local trainers win races,” he said.

"It's a TAB meet today which means a lot more eyes on Warwick and bigger prizes as well.

"It's brilliant that these Warwick guys are catching the dividends for all their hard work.”

Dragon Street trainer Les Clarke said it was perfect to finish off the year on a high.

"I think everyone around the track here is happy he won,” he said.

"He's a bit of a local favourite and was very heavily backed, so hopefully there's a lot of happy punters around here today.

"It's his pet distance of 800m and he's won his last six races over this distance so we were pretty confident lining up again today.”

Clarke also took time to thank the rider who brought the horse home in front.

"Big thanks to Skye Bogenhuber as well, she's a senior jockey and our go to jockey for this horse.

"She did a superb job.”

Clarke said he moved to Killarney in 1976 and had been training racehorses for about 30 years.

"I train horses here at the Allman Park track every day,” he said.

"But Dragon Street is trained out at home.

"As for what comes next for him, I'm not sure of just yet, but we'll certainly have a look at the racing calendar.

"We'll have to find the right races over the right distance in the right class.”