Warwick truckie honoured at Lights On The Hill convoy event

Jonno Colfs
| 4th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
KEEP TRUCKIN: Diann Tysoe, with the banner of her late partner Robert Rogers, and truck driver Robbie Larfield and his wife Rosie.
ROBERT Rogers, a former Warwick truck driver, has been honoured by his mates in a touching tribute.

Six truck drivers from Wickham's Freight Lines drove in convoy to the Light's On The Hill memorial weekend in Gatton, carrying a banner of their late co-worker.

BELOW: The Wickham&#39;s trucks move out in convoy to Lights On The Hill.
Robert's partner Diann Tysoe said Robert died in April this after many health complications.

"Lights On The Hill is a memorial site near Gatton to commemorate all the truck and bus drivers that have died over the years. Originally it started out for truckies who had died in the act of driving, but it's since been amended to honour all drivers that have passed on,” Ms Tysoe said.

"Some of boys from Wickham's approached me and asked if they could put a banner for Robert on the front of the convoy heading up to Lights on the Hill.

A Wickhams truck adorned with a banner to commemorate and honour truck driver Bob Rogers.
"I've know these guys for years so of course I was very touched and agreed.

"Robert had been a truck driver all his life.

"He was only 67 when he died.”

Ms Tysoe said the banner went to the event on the front of driver Robbie Larfield's truck.

"I think Lights On The Hill is a great tribute to honour the drivers and the work they do,” she said.

"Without trucks, Australia doesn't turn.

"And the Wickham's group have been so supportive; huge thanks them all.

"They do a wonderful job.”

The Lights On The Hill memorial service was attended by more than 700 trucks and featured speeches, commemorations, music and a minute's silence for the truckies who have died over the years.

Topics:  community, lights on the hill, people, warwick, wickham's freight lines

