Warwick veterans sow story of the purple poppy

Sophie Lester
| 11th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
Sarbi was the second animal to be presented the Purple Cross for her work as a service animal with Australian soldiers in Afghanistan.

RED poppies are a well-recognised symbol of Remembrance Day but the purple flower was the focus of one school's commemorations today.

Vietnam veterans John Felton and Jim O'Leary spoke at St Mary's Primary School yesterday morning about the significance of the purple poppies, symbolising the animals that died during conflicts.

Mr Felton, along with his assistance dog Dixie, said he was pleased to share the message with schoolkids.

"In particular I told the story of Sarbi, which is a fantastic tale to get kids interested,” he said.

"She was a Labrador-Newfoundland cross who served in Afghanistan, and she went missing during an attack in which nine Australian soldiers were wounded and American special forces found her alive 13 months later.

"The reason I told her story is because it has a relatively happy ending so it's not to gruesome for the kids and they all cheer for her.

"She was the second animal to ever win the Purple Cross after the famous Simpsons Donkey from World War I.”

It is estimated more than 8million animals died in the First World War alone.

The purple poppy has since been issued by the Australian War Animal Memorial Organisation to commemorate the country's four-legged diggers.

Mr Felton said he became interested in advocating for service animals after receiving his own assistance dog.

"It was only after I had the privilege of having my own dog that I wanted to tell these stories,” he said.

"Animals have done so much for us in combat from the camels, donkeys, pigeons and horses in the First World War to the dogs more recently.

"In Afghanistan at least a lot of the SAS there won't go out without either an attack or mine detection dog.”

Topics:  purple poppies remembrance day st mary's warwick

