Warwick weathers storms for McHappy Day

EVEN with storms rolling in from the west, crowds were out in force at Warwick McDonald's on Saturday to celebrate McHappy Day.

Warwick Emergency Service staff said Macca's staff were dressed up in colourful character costumes, all helping to collect donations from customers in the drive-through.

Families filled up the restaurant and spilled out into the parking lot to enjoy the performances by local bands and choirs, and to have a go on the jumping castle.

Graham Buchner drove the passenger trailer, taking eager attendees through the drive-thru for ice-creams and snowcones.

Local firefighters, police and paramedics were also on hand to help the fundraising efforts.

Customer experience manager Cody Partington said the restaurant was overwhelmed with community support for the event.

"In cash donations alone we raised $2300,” Mr Partington said.

"We were hoping to exceed last year's total of $5000 and we're just waiting to hear back from head office about our sales from the Big Macs, Helping Hands and other purchases.

"We should have the total later in the week but we're pretty happy with how it went so far.”

The 2016 event marks 25 years of McHappy Day in Australia, with a countrywide goal of raising a record-breaking $3.8million for Ronald McDonald House Charities to provide 28,000 nights' accommodation for Australian families at one of the 16 Ronald McDonald Houses.

For more information, go to rmhc.org.au.

