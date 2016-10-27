Warwick welcomes newest citizens

NEW CITIZENS: Cr Rod Kelly and Mayor Tracy Dobie welcomed 18 of the newest Australian Citizens to the Southern Downs in an official ceremony in Warwick on Wednesday.

WARWICK Chambers were packed to the rafters with family and friends of 18 of the region's newest citizens who were welcomed by Southern Downs councillors on Wednesday.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said she was delighted to welcome new Australians from a diverse mix of countries, including India, Ireland, Nepal, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Thailand.

"It's a privilege to be part of their special day as they become an Australian citizen and we were all proud to sing the national anthem with them and take photos of this important ceremony,” Cr Dobie said.

"Our melting pot of nationalities has shaped our country and given us a character and lifestyle which is the envy of many other countries.”