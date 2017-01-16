Warwick will host 40th anniversary Miss Rodeo Australia

SOPHIE Amos will represent Warwick in the 40th anniversary Miss Rodeo Australia Quest later this month.

Ms Amos is one of five rodeo queens with a dream to be judged Miss Rodeo Australia. Late last year, she was the face of the Warwick Credit Union Warwick Cup.

Kate Taylor will represent Cloncurry, Isabelle Hare is the Deniliquin (NSW) representative, Emma Deicke will represent Bowen River (Qld) and Tamara Evans is the Millmerran Queen who will represent her rodeo committee.

The judging will start on January 27 with a Canapes and Cowgirls Night at the Australian Rodeo Heritage Centre.

Each of the five queens will introduce themselves on the night and speak about their chosen charity.

The horsemanship judging is on the Saturday, January 28, at the Warwick Showgrounds at 9.30am-10am.

Later in the day, the presentation and crowning of Miss Rodeo Australia will take place at the Australian Rodeo Heritage Centre from 6pm. The winner will receive $20,000 in travel and prizes.

There will be a buffet dinner and entertainment. Tickets for the Friday and Saturday night functions available from apra@prorodeo.com.au or call 46618183

The final get together for the weekend will be a Sunday morning celebratory brunch at Gordon Country at Goomburra.