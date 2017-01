Police were in scene at the Warwick RSL early today.

A WARWICK woman in her early 20s is in custody in Warwick after allegedly "glassing” another woman in a smoking area at the Warwick RSL just after midnight.

The Warwick CIB is investigating.

Warwick police said a Warwick woman in her late 40s was receiving treatment at the Warwick Hospital for cuts to the face.

"A woman in her 20s has been taken into custody,” police said.