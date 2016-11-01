Warwick woman finds her feet through fitness

FINDING HER FEET: Elizabeth Frye, 61, says she is pleased to be on the right track with her food habits and emotional well-being after joining the Get Out Get Active fitness initiative.

FOR many, keeping physically fit is just as important for their mind as it is their body.

Warwick woman Elizabeth Frye, 61, joined the Southern Downs Get Out Get Active program at the beginning of October.

She said eating well, socialising and getting regular exercise as part of the program had helped her to cope with her husband's ailing health.

"When my friends told me about it I signed up straight away,” Elizabeth said.

"My husband has Parkinson's disease and has been in a nursing home at Milmerran since 2013 which he decided at the time was the best choice for him.

"Between April and June his health went downhill quite quickly and I found I had spiralled down too with my eating.

"I'd been to the doctor before starting this and even before he told me I knew I was in trouble, I had put on weight.”

Elizabeth said the emotional upheaval she had experienced had left her unable to cook and instead she opted for fast foods.

She said joining the group fitness program helped her to start making healthy choices again and gain the support she needed just three weeks in.

"When my husband first went to Milmerran, I couldn't cook at all. I couldn't even get beyond the vegetable aisle in the shops,” Elizabeth said.

"It's been extremely difficult with his condition.

"I'd looked after him for six years beforehand and the 18 months after he went in, I slept my life away.

"I would go for things like potato scallops and fatty things so joining this plan was like going back to foundations a little bit and I'm now making basic salads for myself again.

"I've just started swimming at WIRAC and go on the bike and treadmill here at Oak Tree Retirement Village.”

Elizabeth said though the dietary and exercise help had made a difference, she found the social support crucial to her.

"Being able to have friends around me and supporting me and especially younger women has really helped me on this journey,” she said.

"I had come through that heavy, yucky grief and it was like putting things back in perspective for me.

"It was like taking the blinkers off and seeing myself for the first time and realising this is the right way to go for me.

"Even three weeks in I know I've lost weight and I feel like I'm 45 on the inside - it's been a complete transformation.

"I'm elated that I'm on the right path, it really is a journey.”