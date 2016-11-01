26°
News

Warwick woman finds her feet through fitness

Sophie Lester
| 1st Nov 2016 6:30 PM
FINDING HER FEET: Elizabeth Frye, 61, says she is pleased to be on the right track with her food habits and emotional well-being after joining the Get Out Get Active fitness initiative.
FINDING HER FEET: Elizabeth Frye, 61, says she is pleased to be on the right track with her food habits and emotional well-being after joining the Get Out Get Active fitness initiative. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR many, keeping physically fit is just as important for their mind as it is their body.

Warwick woman Elizabeth Frye, 61, joined the Southern Downs Get Out Get Active program at the beginning of October.

She said eating well, socialising and getting regular exercise as part of the program had helped her to cope with her husband's ailing health.

"When my friends told me about it I signed up straight away,” Elizabeth said.

"My husband has Parkinson's disease and has been in a nursing home at Milmerran since 2013 which he decided at the time was the best choice for him.

"Between April and June his health went downhill quite quickly and I found I had spiralled down too with my eating.

"I'd been to the doctor before starting this and even before he told me I knew I was in trouble, I had put on weight.”

Elizabeth said the emotional upheaval she had experienced had left her unable to cook and instead she opted for fast foods.

She said joining the group fitness program helped her to start making healthy choices again and gain the support she needed just three weeks in.

"When my husband first went to Milmerran, I couldn't cook at all. I couldn't even get beyond the vegetable aisle in the shops,” Elizabeth said.

"It's been extremely difficult with his condition.

"I'd looked after him for six years beforehand and the 18 months after he went in, I slept my life away.

"I would go for things like potato scallops and fatty things so joining this plan was like going back to foundations a little bit and I'm now making basic salads for myself again.

"I've just started swimming at WIRAC and go on the bike and treadmill here at Oak Tree Retirement Village.”

Elizabeth said though the dietary and exercise help had made a difference, she found the social support crucial to her.

"Being able to have friends around me and supporting me and especially younger women has really helped me on this journey,” she said.

"I had come through that heavy, yucky grief and it was like putting things back in perspective for me.

"It was like taking the blinkers off and seeing myself for the first time and realising this is the right way to go for me.

"Even three weeks in I know I've lost weight and I feel like I'm 45 on the inside - it's been a complete transformation.

"I'm elated that I'm on the right path, it really is a journey.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  fitness get out get active oak tree retirement village southern downs regional council

Warwick woman finds her feet through fitness

Warwick woman finds her feet through fitness

Warwick woman Elizabeth Frye is working to overcome her grief with good food, friends and fitness

Love local and get involved in Food Network

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Bridget Ryan, chair of the Southern Queensland Country Regional Food Network and Natasha Jackson, Seasonal Feast Co-op stall co-ordinator.

Amy Walker takes us on a tour of her local food network.

Remembrance Field open at Glen Aplin

POINT OF PASSION: Fay Helwig's Remembrance Field at Glen Aplin is open to the public until November 21.

Fay Helwig's Remembrance Field open to guests

REVEALED: New Rose City Shoppingworld store

Williams Shoes is coming to Warwick.

A NEW store is getting set to open in the Rose City Shoppingworld.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Karara Sheep Dog Trials start Friday

TOP DOGS: Oakey's Roy Potticary and Brenkris Stumpy along with Warwick's Geoff Gibson and Gibson's DJ have represented Queensland and will be at Karara from Friday.

Sheep dog trials at Karara at weekend

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Events you need to be at this week...

Some Australian sevens rugby squad members will be in Warwick this weekend.

It won't be all rodeo in Warwick this weekend

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik has confessed to having an eating disorder while taking part in One Direction's 2014 tour.

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

Adele feels people that choose not to have kids are very "brave"

Kendall Jenner's health concern

Kendall Jenner "can't move" when she wakes in the night

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton has tattooed her autograph on her friends arm

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Janet Jackson on stage on first night of Unbreakable World Tour

Janet Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey is demanding James Packer buy her a mansion

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Room for a Pony

23 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Tidy three bedroom family home in Yangan on a huge 4578m2 block. Featuring an updated kitchen and bathroom, air conditioning, wood heater and a large L shaped...

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Well Presented Quiet Location

3 Shipley Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This well presented 3 bedroom brick and tile home situated close to the golf course, schools and cbd. 3 built-in bedrooms, two way bathroom, open plan kitchen...

Style And Charm

3a Locke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 1 $259,000

Situated in a sort after location close to schools and just blocks from the CBD this charming home has had loving care and is well presented. With a large...

Excellent Value

7 Herbert Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Great 3 bedroom timber home located only 2 minutes walk from the shops. The home features a covered entertainment area with two additional rooms adjoining, a lock...

Picture Perfect

23 Rodeo Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $398,000

This spacious residence showcases a contemporary design focused on sophistication and lifestyle with a distinctive flair and luxurious finish. The home features...

Reduced to Sell - Renovated

102 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $175,000

4 bedrooms *office *separate lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner *separate dining *single garage * fenced 809sm * new kitchen, bathroom and laundry *...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!