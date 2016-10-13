Warwick woman wakes up to scaly surprise

DEADLY: The eastern brown snake is responsible for the most number of human deaths by snake bite.

IT TAKES more than a closed door to keep a snake out of bed, as one unlucky Warwick woman found.

Snake catcher Steve Vincent was called to a stomach-turning job in Warwick where a woman woke up to find a snake in her bed.

"She had a big one,” Mr Vincent said.

"The young lass was sleeping on the Monday morning and she felt this thing go over her hand.

"And then she felt it going over her legs, just as if it were some extra weight.”

Mr Vincent said the woman was quick-thinking to stay still after the snake moved off her body.

"She didn't get bitten,” he said.

"When I arrived I checked the whole house and there was no snake.

"It must have come in the night before through the doggy door, and has probably just left through an open door.”

Mr Vincent said the story was not a surprising one, with snakes able to navigate their way through doors and homes.

"They're not silly and once they're in, they will have a look around,” he said.

Encouragingly, some snakes will enter a house then leave.

"Eastern browns are clever little buggers,” Mr Vincent said.

"They will go in, look around, then leave the way they came in.”

However, others are likely to stick around.

"A red belly black is too silly,” he said.

"He'll go in and then curl up in a corner.”

Mr Vincent reminded residents to stand still and slowly walk away if they saw a snake.

"Don't panic, don't wave your arms around, and just yell as much as you want,” he said.