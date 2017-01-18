Warwick woman's amazing photo wins competition

THE Warwick Daily News 2016 I Am Summer photography competition winner didn't have to go any further than her garden to snap this year's winning picture.

Helena Moore of Warwick was ecstatic her photo had been chosen over so many other talented entries.

"I had a look on the Daily News website and the quality of the photos submitted was amazing." Miss Moore said.

"On Monday I got a call saying my photo was chosen and I was so excited.

"I've never won anything."

Miss Moore said the inspiration for her winning photo came straight from her backyard.

"Every summer my daughter grows sunflowers and they are so beautiful this year, so I started snapping away," she said.

"Then when the bee landed on the flower it had this purple tinge, a reflection from the Jacaranda tree in our yard.

"It looked amazing and came out so well in the photo I chose to enter."

Helena Moore has one the Warwick Daily News I Am Summer competition. Jonno Colfs

Miss Moore has been working as a packer at the John Dee facility in Warwick for 12 years and said she began to become interested in photography around the time of her sisters wedding about five years ago.

"I actually did an online Diploma of Photography through the Photography Institute," she said.

"It took about a year and taught me the technical side of photography, including composition and subject choice as well as how to turn your skills into a business.

"I considered the business side of things for a while, but there are already so many in such a small town."

Miss Moore said her life was busy and she didn't get a chance to take as many photos as she would like.

"But if I see a great storm rolling in or when we go away for a holiday, I'll always grab the camera," she said.

"I love taking landscape shots, more so than portraiture and I always try to keep an eye open for something to capture."

As winner of the Warwick Daily News I Am Summer competition, Miss Moore took home a Nikon Key Mission 170 camera worth $579.

"I can't wait to get home and try out the new camera," she said.

"It looks awesome and I see it's waterproof, so I'm sure my daughter will have a great time trying it out in the pool.

"I'd like to say a huge thanks to the Warwick Daily News for a fantastic opportunity and I'm really excited to be have chosen from so many great entries."