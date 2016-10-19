26°
News

Warwick woman swaps swags for show bags

Jonno Colfs
| 19th Oct 2016 5:00 PM
FORMER JILLAROO: Warwick Show and Rodeo Society treasurer Sarah Bourke has had a major change of scenery after working in the Northern Territory.
FORMER JILLAROO: Warwick Show and Rodeo Society treasurer Sarah Bourke has had a major change of scenery after working in the Northern Territory. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COMPARED to her previous job, Sarah Bourke has it relatively cosy here in her role as Warwick Show and Rodeo Society treasurer.

In the lead up to the one of the busiest weeks of the year, Miss Bourke took a look back at how she got to where she is now.

"As I was finishing school at Scots College in 2014, I was wondering what I should do with myself," Miss Bourke said.

"I remember a past student had come to school a few years earlier and talked to the students about her experiences working on a cattle station in the Northern Territory, so I started looking into it."

Miss Bourke said family friends owned a property up that way and found her a job in a cattle mustering team on the neighbouring Brunette Downs Station.

The station is the second largest in the Northern Territory and covers a staggering 12,212 square kilometres.

"So off I went and became part of a ten person team," Miss Bourke said.

"The station was home to about 100,000 head of cattle and we'd muster them from paddocks into yards for pregnancy testing and for shipping off for live export.

"I spent about nine months living out of my swag and only saw civilisation twice that year.

"Once a fortnight a truck would deliver food to us out at our camp."

Miss Bourke said it was a big big eye opener for her.

"We'd muster using horses, motorbikes and a couple of choppers," she said.

"I had to learn a few things the hard way, that's for sure.

"I loved it but some mornings waking up to the freezing temperatures of the Barkly Tablelands, I wished I could be at home in bed.

"But I really miss those days now."

Upon her return to Warwick, Miss Bourke applied for a trainee position at the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society, got the job and then in August took over the treasurer's role.

Miss Bourke said it was a very exciting time to be working in the position.

"Obviously it's so busy and exciting at the moment with the rodeo kicking off in a few days," she said.

"But even looking past that there's so much to be excited about.

"We've got the New Years Rodeo, we're starting a barrel racing series in January, we've got the 150th Warwick Show in March and we're also looking to start a Next Gen committee for locals under 30.

"As a young person in the industry, I'd highly recommend anyone with a passion for our region, show, rodeo and agriculture to get involved."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community people warwick show and rodeo society

UPDATE: No one hurt in car fire at Cunningham's Gap

UPDATE: No one hurt in car fire at Cunningham's Gap

UPDATE 6.45pm: CREWS have left the scene where a car was on fire at Cunningham's Gap.

Gilbert Crescent shooting a 'targeted attack'

Police investigate shooting on quiet, suburban neighborhood.

Warwick makes national TV on gay marriage debate

SUPPORTERS: Gay rights activists protest in favour of same-sex marriage in Sydney last September.

Warwick makes national headlines on gay marriage debate

Southern Downs at risk of falling to One Nation

Pauline Hanson and One Nation Wright candidate Rod Smith.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Pauline Hanson's One Nation is looking likely steal up to ten seats.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

700 Coast jobs to fill in one day across sectors

Joanna Kaczmarczyk and Barbara Kwiczala ready for the job show.

One day job bonanza with jobs from more than 60 employers

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Warwick campdrafting set to start on Monday

BATTLE OF WILLS: Warwick campdrafter Ben Tapp on the way to victory in the Pryde's EasiFeed Warwick Gold Cup with a three-round score of 269 last year.

Warwick campdrafting week nears

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

JENNIFER Lawrence is reportedly dating director Darren Aronofsky after she bonded with him over a new movie they're working on together.

Chuck Berry announces first new album since 1979

Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry is releasing his first new studio album for 38 years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer split after nine years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

The pair have split up after nine years of marriage.

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

CAPTAIN Planet is a hero, who wants to bring pollution to zero.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Missing fingers haven't stopped this guitarist

COOL HAND: Michael Shanks, of Buderim, has mastered the guitar despite having only a thumb and no fingers on his left hand.

Guitarist overcomes challenge to play

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Quality Home on Two Acres

8 Condavale Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 3 2 $687,000

4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room *separate formal lounge * spacious...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Perfect Family Home

58 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 $320,000

Situated in a quiet pocket of Cinema Heights is this wonderful four bedroom, two bathroom property with attached single lock-up garage. Perfect for the first home...

Farm on 4 Titles

643 O'Deas Road, Elbow Valley 4370

3 2 2 $ 870,000

ELBOW VALLEY 23K from Warwick or 20 mins, 146.8 Ha grazing and cultivation has 2 bedrooms + sleepout timber home, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage with 4 titles divided...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Low-Set, Low Maintenance, Ideally Located

3/42 Myrtle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 $280,000

This beautifully presented 3 bedroom unit is set on it's own 255sqm allotment in a quiet area close to medical centre and handy to all services. All bedrooms are...

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards