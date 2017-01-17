Warwick's carriage service with class

OLD STYLE: Graham Horrobin and Cherie Devenish with their vintage Landau carriage.

IT WAS a simple suggestion from a friend that blossomed into a unique business idea for Warwick's Cherie Devenish and Graham Horrobin.

Between them, the Warwick partners have a personal collection of 17 carriages, buggies and sulkies and after an injury to Cherie that forced her to stop work, a friend suggested they enter the wedding industry.

And just like that, C's Horse and Carriage Hire Warwick was born.

Ms Devenish has spent her life around horses, and over the years has been a horse show judge, a campdraft judge and competitor, and it's the same story for Graham.

In fact, his family were heavily involved with the Cobb and Co company, with both his grandfather and great-grandfather working as grooms when the business was in its heyday.

The Horrobins were responsible for looking after the last Cobb and Co changing station at Surat.

Ms Devenish said the two met 35 years ago when they were both a part of the Queensland Mounted Police.

"Graham has been in Warwick for over 30 years, and I moved here from Beaudesert six years ago," she said.

"In 2012 I injured my knee and Graham suggested we try harness showing, so we bought a Concord buggy at an auction, and 17 vehicles later here we are."

The pair owns a genuine Amish buggie from the US.

"It's one of only three in the country," Ms Devenish said.

"But we bought our centrepiece, a white Landau carriage from a private seller in Canberra in April last year," she said.

"It cost us $20,000 and when I was injured again a few months ago, and our friend suggested we go into the wedding business, we decided to put our collection to use to generate some income."

Ms Devenish said the business was just starting to get off the ground.

"We are available for weddings, engagements, St Valentine's Day, school formals, birthday gifts or any event where someone might fancy a beautiful horse drawn carriage," she said.

"We even did a few Santa runs for a childcare centre before Christmas.

"We dressed up our red carriage with a great Christmas feel and some tinsel and took all of the kids and adults for rides.

"They loved it."

Ms Devenish said they took the carriage into Leslie Park for a birthday/Christmas surprise. A family bought their mother a horse and carriage ride around Leslie Park," she said.

"When we were done there, a few other families that were in the park approached us and we ended up taking a few people for a free ride around."

Ms Devenish said despite a belief the service was a lavish expense, that was not the case. "Price-wise we try to be comparable to the cost of a limousine and we're much cheaper than a similar service in the city."

Ms Devenish said the white Landua carriage had its original brass fittings and could easily be covered for inclement weather, and folded away in fine weather.

"Graham works as the driver and the horses we use are quiet draught horse crosses, that are all experienced with harness work," she said.

"You can come and meet us at the Wedding Expo at the end of the month and if you're looking for something unique and very memorable, look us up on Facebook or call me on 0427224416."

The Warwick Wedding Expo will be held at the Warwick Showgrounds on January 29, from 10am to 2.30pm.