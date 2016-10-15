23°
News

Warwick's CBD - Where to from here?

15th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
No Caption
No Caption

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK'S CBD - Where to from here?

CHOOSING to live in an area with strong community roots and a proud heritage, where the pace is a touch slower and people have to time to stop to chat with their neighbours are just some of the lures of living in a regional town.

Warwick's charms in this regard are quite obvious and its mix of old and new, excellent facilities and proximity to major city centres and important highways merely serves to emphasise that promise.

But for regional towns to survive and thrive they need to be more than a sentimental choice. They need to be able to attract and sustain residents, to continue to entice people who have grown up in the region to stay and to provide employment opportunities and health and educational options.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The current and planned activity for the Warwick CBD is an indication, says Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie, that this is a town that is celebrating its past while looking to the future.

"The expansion of the shopping centre can only mean good things for the town and the surrounding region," said Cr Dobie. "It is a great employment opportunity and the step-up that an area with a growing population needs.

"It is also encouraging that despite the modernisation of the expanded shopping centre the buildings and shops that sit alongside it will retain their history and cultural significance, so you have old and new side by side."

Councillor Dobie added that the Southern Downs in general and Warwick in particular was proving popular with people of all ages who were moving to the area to raise families or retire.

"This is such a beautiful part of Australia with excellent primary and high schools, good medical facilities and established industries," said Councillor Dobie. "We are close to Toowoomba and not far from the airport in Stanthorpe either, all conveniences that are important to people.

"We also have a growing retirement community as you tend to get more for your money out here and the rhythm of life is generally slower."

One of the challenges for regional towns is keeping their young people from moving away or enticing them to return after they have finished their higher education. But Warwick appears to be on the right track with one of the highest take ups of the school-to-work transition program, enviably low unemployment rates and above average long-term employment opportunities.

Cr Dobie believes while the Warwick CBD has the right mix of service businesses and retail stores, the town and region could benefit from more processing industry.

"The Southern Downs region has always been known for its agricultural, horticultural and livestock enterprises," she said. "In fact we sell more than $300 million of fresh produce like grain, fruit and vegetables and meat every year.

"What we would benefit from though is large processing businesses either relocating here or opening up factories here. It would mean our producers won't have the added expense of putting their goods on trucks to be processed and packaged in bigger centres. Not only would it bring more jobs to the region but it would also mean that the money stays in the town."

From the readers:

Warwick Daily News

October 12

With great cafes, unique shops and plenty of friendly faces, there's lots to love about the Warwick CBD.

What is your favourite part of the heart of the Rose City? What do you think could make it even better?

I would like to see the council extend the dirt bike track at the park on the corner of wallace and cleary streets to give kids something to do that doesnt cost them money.

At present only a small portion of that land gets used.

Silver Rose

We definitely need some sort of indoor kids play area, nowhere for kids to go when it's raining or too cold.

Or 10pin bowling would be nice

Holly Lubben

Kmart would be good but that would push a lot of the smaller shops such as "that kids shop" out of buisness.

What would be good is best and less.

Megan King

Kmart, full size target, best & less, ten pin bowling, water play feature in Leslie park, laser tag, really good book shop, yarn shop just to name a few.

Yvette Taffe

K mart

Belinda Evans

Warwick Daily News
Warwick's CBD - Where to from here?

Warwick's CBD - Where to from here?

In this instalment of our online series on Warwick's CBD, we ask the question, where to from here?

Did black lung go under the radar?

Section of a coal worker's lung showing black lung disease with progressive massive fibrosis.

Miners may have had black lung since 80s but didn't know: inquiry

Spuds in short supply on Southern Downs

There is an apparent shortage of potatoes around Australia.

Diners deal with dwindling potato numbers

Millmerran murder accused remanded in custody

ARREST: Detectives transport Kevin Patrick Hanley, 69, to the Toowoomba watch house after he was arrested outside an Ayers Rock Rd home at Millmerran on murder charges.

Murder accused makes no application for bail during court mention

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Don't dodge these old beauties

Des and Audrey Ottens from Port Linclon with Matilda, their 1918 Dodge Tourer.

WARWICK has been home this week to vintage vehicle treasures.

10 things to do this weekend in Warwick

IN THEIR BLOOD: David and Daniel Cliffe will race Got The Bug (pictured) and Nasty Bug at Warwick Dragfest tomorrow.

Here's a few fun ideas to fill up your weekend.

Dragfest draws highest nominations in 11th year

NEED FOR SPEED: Gatton racer Graham Hobbs hoping to take home a win in the super sedan section at 2015 Warwick Dragfest.

ENGINES will be roaring at Warwick Dragway this weekend.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

THE supermodel, who now splits her time between Sydney and Byron Bay, talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

  • TV

  • 15th Oct 2016 6:00 AM

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

Quality Investment

20 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $295,000

Modern 3 bedroom brick executive home with beautiful views over the city from the covered entertainment area. Featuring a large formal lounge, air conditioned...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Bushland Setting in Town!

137 East Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

Would you like to live in the bush only two minutes drive from the CBD? This private block has only one adjoining neighbor and is surrounded by beautiful trees...

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Great Value Well Maintained

96 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Investors or first home buyers this property could be the one for you. Features 3 bedrooms, large north facing sunroom, modern kitchen and bathroom...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick Home

33 Clarke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick only 100m to school, 400m to hospital with views over the city...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $139,999

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction