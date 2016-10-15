WARWICK'S CBD - Where to from here?

CHOOSING to live in an area with strong community roots and a proud heritage, where the pace is a touch slower and people have to time to stop to chat with their neighbours are just some of the lures of living in a regional town.

Warwick's charms in this regard are quite obvious and its mix of old and new, excellent facilities and proximity to major city centres and important highways merely serves to emphasise that promise.

But for regional towns to survive and thrive they need to be more than a sentimental choice. They need to be able to attract and sustain residents, to continue to entice people who have grown up in the region to stay and to provide employment opportunities and health and educational options.

The current and planned activity for the Warwick CBD is an indication, says Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie, that this is a town that is celebrating its past while looking to the future.

"The expansion of the shopping centre can only mean good things for the town and the surrounding region," said Cr Dobie. "It is a great employment opportunity and the step-up that an area with a growing population needs.

"It is also encouraging that despite the modernisation of the expanded shopping centre the buildings and shops that sit alongside it will retain their history and cultural significance, so you have old and new side by side."

Councillor Dobie added that the Southern Downs in general and Warwick in particular was proving popular with people of all ages who were moving to the area to raise families or retire.

"This is such a beautiful part of Australia with excellent primary and high schools, good medical facilities and established industries," said Councillor Dobie. "We are close to Toowoomba and not far from the airport in Stanthorpe either, all conveniences that are important to people.

"We also have a growing retirement community as you tend to get more for your money out here and the rhythm of life is generally slower."

One of the challenges for regional towns is keeping their young people from moving away or enticing them to return after they have finished their higher education. But Warwick appears to be on the right track with one of the highest take ups of the school-to-work transition program, enviably low unemployment rates and above average long-term employment opportunities.

Cr Dobie believes while the Warwick CBD has the right mix of service businesses and retail stores, the town and region could benefit from more processing industry.

"The Southern Downs region has always been known for its agricultural, horticultural and livestock enterprises," she said. "In fact we sell more than $300 million of fresh produce like grain, fruit and vegetables and meat every year.

"What we would benefit from though is large processing businesses either relocating here or opening up factories here. It would mean our producers won't have the added expense of putting their goods on trucks to be processed and packaged in bigger centres. Not only would it bring more jobs to the region but it would also mean that the money stays in the town."

From the readers:

October 12

October 12

With great cafes, unique shops and plenty of friendly faces, there's lots to love about the Warwick CBD.

What is your favourite part of the heart of the Rose City? What do you think could make it even better?

I would like to see the council extend the dirt bike track at the park on the corner of wallace and cleary streets to give kids something to do that doesnt cost them money.

At present only a small portion of that land gets used.

Silver Rose

We definitely need some sort of indoor kids play area, nowhere for kids to go when it's raining or too cold.

Or 10pin bowling would be nice

Holly Lubben

Kmart would be good but that would push a lot of the smaller shops such as "that kids shop" out of buisness.

What would be good is best and less.

Megan King

Kmart, full size target, best & less, ten pin bowling, water play feature in Leslie park, laser tag, really good book shop, yarn shop just to name a few.

Yvette Taffe

K mart

Belinda Evans