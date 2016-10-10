Warwick's city heart: Pioneers, flood and a booming birth

WARWICK'S city heart is undergoing a multi-million-dollar transformation unlike any seen in generations. The $40m expansion of Rose City Shoppingworld is a milestone moment in the CBD.

It will reshape how the public use and access the city's retail centre and provide new, exciting and unprecedented retail opportunities.

The latest rejuvenation may be 32 years in the making with the centre first opening as a Woolworths in 1984, but it owes so much to Warwick's hardworking, innovative and determined business leaders of the past 162 years.

The Warwick Daily News with reporter Suni Golightly will, in a special online series, look back over the history of the centre of Warwick's business heart - from its origins in Albion St to flood, fire and massive expansion.

Today we start with the birth of Warwick, its business pioneers and the moments from 150 years ago that shaped the Warwick we know today.

WARWICK - THE BEGINNING 1840-1887

THE modern Warwick CBD owes everything to the ingenuity the Darling Downs' earliest settlers and the devastation of flood.

Banks, pubs, blacksmiths and general stores formed the backbone of the city's first main business district, which was originally centred on Albion St in the second half of the 19th century.

When disaster struck in the form of flood in 1887 the city's business heart would be forced to relocate to its current location in Palmerin St.

But before that, it was a booming start to business in Warwick.

ALBION STREET

Squatters were keen to start a business centre where they could get all provisions they needed even before surveyor JC Burnett was tasked to make the first design of Warwick in 1849.

As soon as he did, trade started to roar.

A Scotsman named George Walker, who at the time was storekeeping and bookkeeping at the nearby farming property of Glengallan, built a small general store in Fitzroy St in 1850.

Like all the early buildings it was made of timber slabs and shingle roof.

Scotsman George Walker builds a small general store in Fitzroy St. Like all buildings of the time, it was made of timber slabs and a shingle roof.

More general stores would be opened soon after by Marcus Berkman, a "fine businessman" working at Rosenthal whose premises in Albion St was one of Warwick's first brick buildings, and John Bowen.

The creation of these stores was considered a big step forward for the new town and caused considerable excitement.

Hotels would follow in the form of the Horse and Jockey Inn and Downs Hotel, bringing much needed accommodation and a meeting place.

PALMERIN STREET

A post office and even the church services were held at the Horse and Jockey.

Then Warwick's first blacksmith opened in East Warwick, going on to be become one of the largest ever established on the Darling Downs.

These new businesses gave people from adjoining stations confidence to buy land in town to build homes, and with so much activity, banks were needed.

William Craig's blacksmith and wheelwright shop in East Warwick.

As the district continued to progress after the Separation in 1859, the Australian Joint Stock Bank established a branch in Albion St (near the Downs Hotel).

The bank then purchased a stone building at the corner of Fitzroy and Palmerin Sts and moved the bank to this new location.

In the 1860s the Bank of New South Wales opened a branch in Fitzroy St.

Together, these two banks helped the town expand and thrive.

BUSINESS LANDMARKS

Then came the first chemist and druggist, and the towns's second post office - the Beehive Stores general store, at the corner of Albert and Albion streets.

After this initial surge, a host of businesses followed: the first bootmakers opened in Grafton St, another in Albion St, and yet another in Palmerin St. Another chemist opened, as did more saddlemakers, a lawyer and a doctor.

Business continued to grow in Warwick, with Albion St emerging as the town's main street.

However, a flood that came in 1887 was to change that, and make Palmerin St the centre of the town's business district.

WARWICK'S BEGINNINGS