Warwick's Drug Arm reopens its doors

HELP AT HAND: Karyn Van Tilburg is Warwick's new Drug Arm social worker.

WARWICK'S Drug Arm office has a new social worker on the front line to help those suffering from substance misuse.

Registered nurse and qualified social worker Karyn Van Tilburg said she'd been helping locals since late August.

Ms Van Tilburg said her role in the region was to offer intensive case management to those requiring ongoing support.

"I'm here to help people who have significant barriers to overcome and to help them manage addiction to alcohol, tobacco and other drugs and assist with related issues,” she said.

"I work with a holistic approach.

"This means we look at the person as a whole and any issues they may have, such as past trauma, family, legal and health issues.”

If you have a problem with substance misuse and want help, phone Karyn on 4661 9734 or 0405 001 204.