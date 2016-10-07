27°
Warwick's new shopping centre development set to begin

Jonno Colfs
| 7th Oct 2016 6:51 AM Updated: 7:41 AM
NEW HUB: Developer Nicola Beggs stands in front of the proposed new development block on the corner of Bracker and Homestead roads.
NEW HUB: Developer Nicola Beggs stands in front of the proposed new development block on the corner of Bracker and Homestead roads. Jonno Colfs

THE southern side of Warwick is set to undergo a boom, with substantial developments set to transform the quiet area into a bustling residential and commercial hub.

Nicola Beggs of NBB development company said she had been working hard to establish a complex on Bracker Rd that would include a childcare centre, medical centre and five shops.

Ms Beggs said it had taken a long time for her plans get to this point.

"My mum and I set up a company and bought a 1.01ha block of land on the corner of Bracker Rd and Homestead Rd in 2011," she said.

"Looking at the town plan back then, it was pretty clear that side of town was earmarked for all future residential development, given constraints on other sides of town, such as the bacon factory, Morgan Park, the industrial estate and a lot of prime farming land."

Ms Beggs said her plans were to build a neighbourhood convenience centre.

"This is going to be a heavily populated area in a few years," she said.

"The centre will have two major tenants and five smaller retail tenancies.

"I have approval to build a childcare centre on one block and we're currently under contract for that with a Gold Coast firm.

"All going well, construction should start within 18 months."

The plans for a new neighbourhood shopping centre for the south of Warwick.
The plans for a new neighbourhood shopping centre for the south of Warwick.

Ms Beggs said the second block was also in demand.

"We have a chemist investigating the possibility of establishing a medical centre and pharmacy on the site," she said.

"In the next few weeks, I'll be putting out for expressions of interest for the other five tenancies.

"I'd think there is a real need for a carvery or food business that could cater to the expanding residential and industrial customers in the area.

Ms Beggs said she was keen to make sure the shopping centre had everything for the local area.

"The plans will change slightly, but the two blocks will share a common area, with ample parking and convenience.

"It's all still in the planning process, and what happens next will depend on the interest from potential tenants. I'm hoping to get started as soon as possible."

Other plans for south Warwick

  • multi-million dollar expansion to Regency Park Retirement Village
  • 80 units in Carmody St
  • 33 house blocks in Bracker Rd
  • 128 house blocks Sovereign Downs estate on Homestead Rd
  • and major expansions in Axis Park Industrial Estate

 

The proposed development site on Bracker Road.
The proposed development site on Bracker Road. Wes Palmer - Skyepics Aerial Pho
Warwick Daily News

Topics:  business, development, warwick

