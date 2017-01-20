Warwick's fitness fanatics are having fun

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - YMCA WIRAC

Alex Cutmore

I'M THE dry area co-ordinator here at YMCA WIRAC.

I co-ordinate all the programs, sporting competitions, organise and run group fitness classes such as spin, pump and pilates.

I've been working here for four years now and I really like the sense of community and family the place fosters.

And also YMCA is a not-for-profit organisation we get to do a lot of great stuff in the community.

It's been very satisfying to build some great friendships with the staff and a lot of regular visitors.

Anthony Rixon

I'VE been working here since Easter 2016.

I have a few roles, I'm a swim instructor, lifeguard, I referee the Futsal competition, help out with the rock wall and anything else that needs to be done around the facility.

Before I started here I washed trucks at Wickhams.

I'm currently doing an education degree in secondary teaching through the University of Southern Queensland.

I do 10 hours a week on campus in Toowoomba which gives me plenty of time for work and play.

I love this job, I love the fitness industry and being around like-minded people.

Sophie Amos

I'VE been working at WIRAC for one year and one month.

Before that I was working for a horse trainer in Ipswich.

I'm a qualified master trainer, group fitness instructor and personal trainer.

That qualification took about a year to complete.

This is the best job I've

ever had.

I love the staff and really enjoy interacting with all the people that come in.

The people who work here and the people who use the facility have similar interests and we all work together to build each other up.

Amy Higgins

I STARTED at WIRAC about four months ago.

I work on the reception here, which has been a new skill to learn.

I'm a qualified chef originally from the Sunshine Coast and have worked as a waitress so I'm very familiar with the customer service aspect of what I do now.

I came to Warwick last year with my partner who works for YMCA at Leslie Dam.

I really like the job. My fellow employees are a lot of fun and we all get on well.