36°
News

Warwick's fitness fanatics are having fun

Jonno Colfs
| 20th Jan 2017 3:18 PM
FIT FANS: Alex Cutmore, Anthony Rixon, Sophie Amos and Amy Higgins from YMCA WIRAC.
FIT FANS: Alex Cutmore, Anthony Rixon, Sophie Amos and Amy Higgins from YMCA WIRAC. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - YMCA WIRAC

Alex Cutmore

I'M THE dry area co-ordinator here at YMCA WIRAC.

I co-ordinate all the programs, sporting competitions, organise and run group fitness classes such as spin, pump and pilates.

I've been working here for four years now and I really like the sense of community and family the place fosters.

And also YMCA is a not-for-profit organisation we get to do a lot of great stuff in the community.

.

It's been very satisfying to build some great friendships with the staff and a lot of regular visitors.

Anthony Rixon

I'VE been working here since Easter 2016.

I have a few roles, I'm a swim instructor, lifeguard, I referee the Futsal competition, help out with the rock wall and anything else that needs to be done around the facility.

Before I started here I washed trucks at Wickhams.

I'm currently doing an education degree in secondary teaching through the University of Southern Queensland.

I do 10 hours a week on campus in Toowoomba which gives me plenty of time for work and play.

I love this job, I love the fitness industry and being around like-minded people.

Sophie Amos

I'VE been working at WIRAC for one year and one month.

Before that I was working for a horse trainer in Ipswich.

I'm a qualified master trainer, group fitness instructor and personal trainer.

That qualification took about a year to complete.

This is the best job I've

ever had.

I love the staff and really enjoy interacting with all the people that come in.

The people who work here and the people who use the facility have similar interests and we all work together to build each other up.

Amy Higgins

I STARTED at WIRAC about four months ago.

I work on the reception here, which has been a new skill to learn.

I'm a qualified chef originally from the Sunshine Coast and have worked as a waitress so I'm very familiar with the customer service aspect of what I do now.

I came to Warwick last year with my partner who works for YMCA at Leslie Dam.

I really like the job. My fellow employees are a lot of fun and we all get on well.

Warwick Daily News
Stanthorpe Art Gallery stays put

Stanthorpe Art Gallery stays put

Rumours of art gallery closure 'unfounded', says Southern Downs Mayor

More spiders than usual crawling around your home

SPIDER SEASON: Red backs are out and about in larger numbers than previous years, all thanks to the heat.

HOT temperatures are proving the perfect weather for spiders.

Warwick retiree relives alleged machete attack

BATTERED: Ken Whiteland was the victim of a brutal assault in his home.

Warwick retiree victim of brutal attack in own home.

Your go-to-guide on the best scoop in Warwick

Stacey Williams thinks you should pop in and try some delicious Maleny icecream.

Icecream, icecream, icecream, icecream, icecream, icecream!

Local Partners

Top sportsman leaves town

ONE of Australia's top campdrafters Ben Tapp has left Warwick after eleven years of being based on the Southern Downs.

Clifton in election carve up

BOUNDARY SHAKE-UP : Clifton may become part of a new electoral seat.

Clifton could become part of a new seat by the Queensland election

Barrel racing series to start at Warwick Showgrounds

Chelsea Longney and Tina Ross are two of the starters in the barrel racing weekend at the Warwick Showgrounds on January 28-29.

Only four days left to nominate for first stand-alone barrel race

Which ground is your team at in this weekend's cricket

WCA carnival committee representatives include Geoff Thorley, Shaun O'Leary, Colin O'Brien and Chris Cantwell

Where to find your favourite team at Australia Day Cricket

12 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

RACING: Michael Douglas shows his style in his supercharged LJ Torana in the Six Banger Nationals at the Warwick Dragway. Photo Photo Phill's Kustom Photography

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's 12 options

Elsa voice actor's son hates Frozen

Elsa voice actor's son hates Frozen

IDINA Menzel's son "hates" his mother's most famous film 'Frozen' because it is too "princessy".

Chrissy Teigen likes her "soft" stretch marks

Stretch marks are no problem for Chrissy Teigen

Naomie Harris in the dark over Daniel Craig's future as 007

Naomie Harris has no idea if Daniel Craig will be returning as 007

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

Kasey Chambers’ new album Dragonfly gets 3.5 stars from Cameron Adams.

CHAMBERS is back with her 11th studio album.

Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

Ed Sheeran wants to record a duet with Beyoncé.

Nicole Kidman squirms through questions on Keith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

'God, you guys are personal ... that’s for him to talk about'

Mark Salling's child porn court date cancelled

Mark Salling's upcoming court hearing has been cancelled

Charming Home

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Town House 3 2 1 Offers OVER $...

Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise space and be very functional. The kitchen has top of...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Fully Refurbished On Large Block

102 Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

Set back on a 2,023sqm block this 3 bedroom home has been fully refurbished. New floor coverings throughout, new window blinds and freshly painted interior.

Must be Sold !!

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $189,000

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 370,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Land With Potential - Central to City Centre

31 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $599,000

Vacant land central to city centre, one block to main street. Fenced 1750sm with town water, sewage and phone available. Valuable location with potential. ...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Why tree-changers want to buy in the Southern Downs

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price for the Downs dropped 1.5% to $241,250 the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 1.5% to $241,250

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!