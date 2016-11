Warwick's Heritage Bank is on the move

THE impending move of the Warwick branch of the Heritage Bank will not go ahead as planned.

Heritage Bank Corporate Communications Officer Gabrielle Picar-Garcia said there had been some changes.

"We've had a change of plans," she said.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances the branch will no longer be relocating on the original dates mentioned.

"Instead, the relocation will occur sometime in the New Year."