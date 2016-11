Warwick's Heritage Bank is on the move

WARWICK'S Heritage Bank is on the move.

The branch is moving from its current premises in Grafton St into the Rose City development.

A letter sent to customers notifying of the move also informed the bank would close for 24hrs to accommodate the move.

This closure is expected to occur on Wednesday, December 14 - both the branch and ATM will be closed.

The branch and ATM will then reopen at 9.00am in their new location, Shop P6, Rose City Shopping Centre on Thursday, December 15.