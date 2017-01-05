Warwick's Heritage Bank to relocate to prime spot

AFTER a false start, the Warwick branch of the Heritage Bank has confirmed it will be moving premises this month.

The bank has announced it will move into a more prominent position in Palmerin St, while remaining a part of the new Rose City Shoppingworld development.

The branch was originally set to move in mid-December but timing delays held back the move.

Heritage has confirmed the works will commence from the close of business on January 31.

Both the branch and the Heritage ATM will be temporarily closed during the construction.



The Warwick branch is the latest of Heritage's branches to be revamped with a sleek design and a range of new, customer-friendly features including 'tech wall' with iPad and computer for easy access to internet banking, self-service coin counter and a Smart ATM that also accepts cash and cheque deposits.



Customers will be able to check out the new and improved branch when it re-opens to the public on Thursday, 2 February 2017.

