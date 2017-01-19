33°
Warwick's historic Palace Hotel broken into, vandalised

Jonno Colfs
| 19th Jan 2017 10:50 AM
REOPENING: The Palace Hotel will open its doors in about two and a half weeks. Photo Georja Ryan / Warwick Daily News
REOPENING: The Palace Hotel will open its doors in about two and a half weeks. Photo Georja Ryan / Warwick Daily News Georja Ryan

THE vacant Palace Hotel has been targetted by thieves in an overnight break-in.

Police allege that sometime between Saturday and Wednesday, a group of people entered the Palace Hotel via a sliding window on the upper level.

Once inside the empty pub, the offenders caused significant damage to the interior of the old building, spray-painting graffiti on walls and spray fire extinguishers throughout the building.

The group also consumed alcohol and food that was left in the pub when it closed down in late 2015.

Glass bottles were also smashed throughout the venue and a large screen TV was removed from its wall bracket.

The offenders also took a quantity of alcohol with them when they left the premises.

Police have identified several suspects and investigations are continuing.

warwick crime

