RM Williams store closes for good this weekend

Jonno Colfs
| 20th Oct 2016 11:58 AM Updated: 1:03 PM
WARWICK'S RM Williams store closes its doors for good this weekend.

Meanwhile, this morning the outback apparel giant threw open its doors to a brand new store at the revamped Grand Central shopping precinct in Toowoomba.

Warwick store management were unable to comment on the closure and the Daily News is still waiting for comment from the RM WIlliams head office.

It is understood the closure of the Warwick store was planned to allow the resources to be pooled for the new Toowoomba store.

Rose City Shoppingworld centre manager Jason Gard said he too was unable to give a statement at this time.

"We only became aware recently that they are vacating and we're still working through the process," he said.

"We're still waiting on responses at this time as well."

At the new Grand Central store, R.M. Williams will show off a stylish new store format that is reminiscent of the old heritage wool sheds in the open plains of Australia

In-store features will include a unique timber shop front and long boot display table with copper plating.

There will also be steel framework inspired by traditional stockyard fencing and a unique copper workbench counter, which has been custom-made to offer customers a unique place to be served.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  business rose city shoppingworld warwick

BREAKING: A man is being treated for spinal injuries after motorbike crash in Warwick

