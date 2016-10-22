Warwick's Rodeo ready

FULLY COMMITTED: Contractors Geoff Grant, Peel Tribe, Mark Collins and Chris O'Leary have been hard at work to prepare for Warwick Rodeo and Gold Cup Campdraft, which kicks off on Monday.

AUSTRALIA'S most famous rodeo is just a few sleeps away and crowds and competitors are starting to arrive in the Rose City.

The Warwick Show and Rodeo Committee is ready to unveil new-look seating at the showgrounds come campdraft kick-off on Monday.

Show and Rodeo Society president John Kiss said a number of local companies had provided services free of charge.

"We have a lot of workers down here helping to turn the Warwick Rodeo arena into a stadium by putting roofs over all of the seating areas," Dr Kiss said.

"Many of them are doing everything for free as a community gesture to help support the show and rodeo society.

"I think you can sense the buzz down here at the moment with everything coming together."

Chris O'Leary, from Warwick Livestock Equipment, has helped extend the famous Geraghty bar by 4.5m, and was joined by Geoff Grant, from Grant's Stockyards, and Peel Tribe, from Absolute Trailer Solutions, for extra upgrades to the grounds.

Builder Mark Collins has been on hand to help erect the new roofs, and is also among the top 10 bronc riders who will compete in the rough riding events next week.

"I've been riding here for the past 10 years and I'm in the position to give a fair bit back to the community," Mr Collins said.

"I'm happy to provide the work for free to help support the event and we're all just here to do our bit."

Dr Kiss was thrilled everything was coming together to welcome competitors over the next two nights.

"The campgrounds should be half full by (today) and all the riders who competed in Chinchilla will arrive Sunday night for drafting to start on Monday," he said.

Campdrafting for Dummies

IF YOU'RE a once-a-year campdraft fan and haven't quite mastered the rules of this beautiful sport, then read up.

Here's the dummies' guide to campdrafting:

The aim: While on horseback, steer a beast around a course in less than 40 seconds, showing top horsemanship work.

How: A rider on horseback must separate one beast from a mob and push it out into the arena where they must steer the beast around pegs in a specific circuit, including left and right turns and a figure eight, as quickly as possible.

The rider needs to show the judges they have full control of the steer and finally usher it through 'the gate' to finish.

Point system: Up to a total of 100 points are scored by horse and rider:

Cut out is worth up to 26 points, horse work up to 70 points and four points for the course.

Disqualification: When you hear the whip crack, the rider is disqualified.

Most disqualifications occur when a competitor loses control of the beast.

Rodeo Program

Monday: 5.30am: 600 first rounds in Canning Downs and Gold Cup drafts.

Tuesday: 5am: 600 first rounds in Gold Cup and Canning Downs drafts.

Wednesday: 5am: Last of first round runs in Canning Downs and Gold Cup drafts.

Thursday: 5am: Ladies' and Champion Rider of Australia Challenge first rounds.

4.30pm: First rodeo events.

6pm: Round1 of APRA national finals.

Friday: 5am: Round 2 of Canning Downs Campdraft and round 1 of Champion of Champions; Champion Rider of Australia Challenge round2, ladies' and Champion of Champions finals

5pm: Buckjumps and round2 of APRA finals.

Saturday: 6am: stallion draft round1 and Champion Rider of Australia Challenge round3; rodeo events.

11.30am: stallion draft final, rodeo events, 2pm Canning Downs final, rodeo events.

6pm: Round3 of APRA national finals.

Sunday: 5am: Gold Cup round2

10am: rodeo events.

Noon: Gold Cup Campdraft final.

2pm: Round4 of APRA national finals.