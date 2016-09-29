Warwick's unemployment rates revealed

Mayor Tracy Dobie revealed employment rose across the region over a 12 month period , with last year's unemployment rate sitting at 5.4%.

THE SOUTHERN Downs unemployment rate has dropped to 4.7%, making it 1.5% less than the Queensland average.

The new data equates to approximately 100 new jobs created over the year.

"We are delighted by the figures" Cr Dobie said.

"This council will continue to work to attract more businesses, more residents and more visitors.

"We will support our local businesses to employ people and we will actively seek new businesses and opportunities for the whole Southern Downs community to get jobs".