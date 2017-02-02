38°
Warwick's'snake park' a pain in the grass

Sonja Koremans | 2nd Feb 2017 7:29 AM
A WORRY: The picnic table at Chase Estate Park in Rosenthal Park has become an eyesore.
A WORRY: The picnic table at Chase Estate Park in Rosenthal Park has become an eyesore.

WARWICK residents have warned that overgrown grass "riddled with snakes” in a Rose City playground was a disaster waiting to happen.

Concerned parents said they have asked the council to mow the area, but Chase Estate Park in Johnson St, Rosenthal Heights, yesterday remained unkempt.

Residents said Chase Estate Park in Rosenthal Heights has not been tended to by council in months.
Residents said Chase Estate Park in Rosenthal Heights has not been tended to by council in months.

The grass was above 1.5m in some areas and most of the play equipment, picnic table and garbage bin were no longer usable as a result.

Grantham resident Sandra Mauch, who was visiting Warwick, said she could not believe how high the grass was in the children's play area.

"I lived in this street for years and loved that park but I wouldn't want my children playing anywhere near it now. The grass is almost as tall as I am,” Ms Mauch said.

Chase Estate Park.
Chase Estate Park.

Another mother said she had rung the council for weeks to mow the grass.

"Council officers haven't been here for months and now the park can't be used. My husband saw a snake in the grass the other day so I have been warning all the local kids to stay out of it,” she said.

"I haven't taken our kids or the dog to the park for weeks for fear of snakes and broken glass hidden in the grass.”

Warwick beekeeper Brett Schelbach, who lives in nearby Peace St, said council officers needed to be more diligent with the park's upkeep as it was a popular play area and snakes were common around there.

AFRAID: Taylor, Clancie and Henry Mauch say they no longer want to play in the park.
AFRAID: Taylor, Clancie and Henry Mauch say they no longer want to play in the park.

"I see plenty of snakes in this area with my work, particularly brown snakes, and you can be guaranteed there will be a swag of them in that grass, plus it's a fire hazard,” Mr Schelbach said.

"It's one of the only parks in the area so it's a real shame that local kids are without a park.”

Taylor, 13, Clancie, 11, and Henry Mauch, 4, told the Warwick Daily News yesterday they were disappointed to see their favourite spot in a unruly state.

"We used to love coming here to play but now it just looks like a scary place,” Taylor said.

Henry chimed in that he was more worried about stepping on prickles than sighting a snake in the long grass.

Meanwhile, Clancie was keen to make a swift exit.

"Taylor likes snakes but I'm scared of them so I won't be coming back here,” she said.

The Daily News sought comment from Mayor Tracy Dobie but our calls and emails were not returned by time of print.

Warwick Daily News

