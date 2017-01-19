33°
News

Was Pauline Hanson really invited to Trump's party?

with news.com.au, ABC | 19th Jan 2017 8:00 AM
Pauline Hanson
Pauline Hanson

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PAULINE Hanson tweeted her surprise at being 'gifted' tickets to Donald Trump's inauguration.

But that's not exactly how it happened.

The ABC reports that One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts lobbied Australian diplomats in Washington for tickets to US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, prompting them to ask Congressional offices for spare tickets.

Senator Roberts said he would attend the event "as a guest of the US Government" and said he and Senator Hanson had received invitations, while the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had not.

But in a statement, a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said diplomatic staff were tasked with finding the senators tickets after a number of requests from the party.

"Following multiple requests from Senator Roberts, the Embassy in Washington asked a number of Congressional offices if they had any spare tickets available," he said.

"On 13 January, Congressman [Adam] Kinzinger's office advised they had two tickets available."

Senator Hanson has declined to attend the inauguration because it clashed with work commitments.

One Nation senator Brian Burston will now attend the inauguration representing the party.

In an interview with ABC radio, Mr Burston revealed the invitation was delivered via the office of Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger.

According to a report by Buzzfeed, Mr Kinzinger has distanced himself from One Nation and stressed he does not endorse any political party in Australia.

The conservative Illinois politician, described by The Hill as "the Tom Cruise of Congress" for his air force pilot background and blue-eyed, chiselled looks, was a critical voice within the party when it came to Mr Trump's presidential bid, but he's since shifted his position to be "optimistic" about the new leader.

According to Mr Burston, Mr Kinzinger reached out to One Nation staffer Darren Nelson, an economist who once worked for Mr Trump and now advises One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts.

The invitation, according to Mr Roberts, was initially intended for the Queensland Senator but he said couldn't due to health issues, specifically a hernia. The invitation was then forwarded to Ms Hanson.

Mr Burston, who was passed on the third-hand invitation after Ms Hanson declined, said he would be representing his party, the state of NSW, and Australia when he arrives in the US capital.

"I will be meeting the congressman and espousing our great country to him," he said.

The Senator assured he would be paying his own way on the trip, and insisted he would have footed the bill himself even if current controversy surrounding parliamentarians' travel expenses had not come up.

"I don't think the taxpayer should be paying for me to go to an overseas political event," he said.

"It's not related to Australia in any way in the sense of policy ... I don't think there's any link in terms of economic advantage or anything of that nature to Australia itself."

Mr Burston said he admired Mr Trump because he "says it as it is", and his political strategy mirrored that of One Nation in Australia.

"He's speaking the language of a lot of grassroots contingency similar to what we're trying to do in Australia," he said.

One Nation senators were popping bottles of champagne on the Parliament House lawn in Canberra following President-elect Trump's surprise victory last November.

When she revealed she had received the invitation to the new president's swearing in yesterday, Ms Hanson said she thought it was a "fantastic opportunity".

The invitation extended to One Nation is a break from tradition as previously foreign delegations, barring official representatives, have not been invited.

"The US State Department has advised that as in the past, foreign delegations will not be invited to Washington for the President-elect Trump's 2017 inauguration and that heads of state and governments will be represented by chiefs of diplomatic missions in Washington," a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman told News Corp Australia last week.

"Ambassador Joe Hockey will attend this event."

A number of Democratic politicians have boycotted the inauguration, and more are expected to announce they won't be attending protest.

Rolling Stone has revealed another embarrassing boycott, reporting the Bruce Springsteen cover group that was scheduled to play at the Garden State Presidential Inaugural Gala as part of the inauguration celebrations, have pulled out of respect to their musical inspiration.

Springsteen publicly supported Hillary Clinton during the election campaign, and labelled Mr Trump a "flagrant, toxic narcissist" with "simply no sense of decency".

Topics:  donald trump editors picks one nation pauline hanson us politics

Your go-to-guide on the best scoop in Warwick

Your go-to-guide on the best scoop in Warwick

WHILE there will always be a spot in our hearts for the Paddle Pop, the variety of housemade gelatos, icecreams and desserts here can't go unnoticed.

Southern Downs road issues in spotlight

ON THE JOB: Mayor Tracy Dobie and Councillor Marika McNichol (SDRC), State Member for Southern Downs, Lawrence Springborg, Kym Murphy (DTMR) Deputy Mayor Jo McNally and Mike Stapleton (DTMR) are working to address road issues in the region.

Councillors, State Government look to roads issues

Fly here for $159. Forget Thailand and Bali

UNESCO World Heritage city, Hoi An

Tickets go on sale today, with a 12-hour launch sale

Warwick Tourism has a new home

Warwick Visitor Information Centre

Warwick Visitor Information Centre

Local Partners

Top sportsman leaves town

ONE of Australia's top campdrafters Ben Tapp has left Warwick after eleven years of being based on the Southern Downs.

Clifton in election carve up

BOUNDARY SHAKE-UP : Clifton may become part of a new electoral seat.

Clifton could become part of a new seat by the Queensland election

No Prep Kaos to hit Warwick Dragway on Saturday

Royden Hardcastle will compete in his 1928 Dodge Senior 6 in the No Prep Kaos meeting at Warwick Dragway on Saturday.

First time in Warwick for No Prep Kaos

Cricket and drag racing in the news on Southern Downs

Drag organiser Matthew Loy.

Weekend action will include cricket and drag racing

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

IF YOU’VE always wanted to ‘burn rubber’ like Magnum P.I. in all his moustachioed glory, now is your chance.

Ocean Sleeper discuss being 'Six Feet Down'.

Ocean Sleeper make waves with their new EP. Photo Contributed

Gippsland band shines at Unify

Bowie's final music EP No Plan released

NEW: Artwork for David Bowie's posthumous 2016 EP, No Plan.

David Bowie's 28th and final album

Married At First Sight: Ipswich bachelor seeks love

READY FOR IT: Ipswich man Simon McQuillan will appear on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

Romance would top off recovery for Booval man

Dinky-di Denyer: Family Feud favourite hosts Oz Day party

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

GRANT Denyer shares his Australia Day traditions ahead of concert.

Chelsea Handler blames the Kardashians for Donald Trump win

Chelsea Handler pictured in a scene from her talk show in Los Angeles.

TALK show host blames rise of reality TV family for election result.

Law & Order’s Trump inspired episode is still in limbo

The cast of Law & Order: SVU season 18, from left, Kelli Giddish, Raul Esparza, Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Supplied by Channel 10.

SHOW'S mastermind unsure if or when twice-delayed episode will air.

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Town House 3 2 1 Offers OVER $...

Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise space and be very functional. The kitchen has top of...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Fully Refurbished On Large Block

102 Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

Set back on a 2,023sqm block this 3 bedroom home has been fully refurbished. New floor coverings throughout, new window blinds and freshly painted interior.

Must be Sold !!

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $189,000

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 370,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Land With Potential - Central to City Centre

31 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $599,000

Vacant land central to city centre, one block to main street. Fenced 1750sm with town water, sewage and phone available. Valuable location with potential. ...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 248,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Top sportsman leaves town

GOLD CUP WINNER: Ben Tapp has moved to Tamworth and listed his historic Warwick property The Glen.

ONE of Australia's top campdrafters Ben Tapp has left Warwick

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!