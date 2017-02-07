Wash basins do the trick better than baths

BARGAINS: Jim Fitzgerald and Trevor Conroy at the Pig and Calf Sale.

JIM Fitzgerald and Trevor Conroy are no strangers to the Pig and Calf Sale.

Whenever they need to pick up odd bits and bobs for their farms, the Canning St sales are their one-stop shop.

"The sale is always good for picking up things, especially if after a new trough,” Mr Conroy said.

"Sure, you'll get old baths you can buy, but occasionally you'll find wash basins at the sale and they work better.

"A wash basin is smaller, and a horse doesn't really need all that much water.

"Certainly not a bath full.”

Mr Fitzgerald got himself a bargain at last week's sale, picking up an old motor.

"I'll either use it as a grain grinder or a chaff cutter,” he said.

"I'll come along most weeks and have a look.

"I don't sell, just see if I need anything.”

The pair agreed that on an especially good day, hay could be the top bargain for Warwick farmers.