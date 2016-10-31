WATCH: Daily News journalists take on Ladies Steer Ride

Daily News staff Georja Ryan, Molly Glassey and Sophie Lester take on the ladies steer ride.

IT WAS supposed the story of the 2016 Warwick Rodeo.

Two of our journalists, Molly Glassey and Sophie Lester, along with our acting editor for the past two weeks, Georja Ryan had signed themselves up for the ladies steer ride event.

Georja had entered this event before a couple of times, during her stint as a reporter in Warwick a few years back.

Molly and Sophie however, were complete novices, but that didn't stop them jumping at the chance.

The event was scheduled for 4.15pm on Saturday and as if sending a sign, the heavens opened again and the rodeo arena became a muddy mire.

Backstage in the chutes, the atmosphere was tense and ground muddy.

The girls missed a spot in the first round and were told the the second section would happen later.

How much later, nobody seemed to know.

The word from one of the marshalls was it could be at 10pm or maybe even on Sunday.

Not wanting to spend much more time in the damp, packed chutes, the intrepid three left the area to regroup and decide what to do.

As it happened, they all left, presumably to return later to ride to their glory.

Then, not half an hour later, the ground loudspeakers announced the section of the ladies steer ride was about to get underway, much sooner than any of the three expected.

Hurried messages were sent, but it was too late.

They missed out.

Sadly for the readers of this publication, but probably to the relief of the ladies.

Next year...next year.