27°
News

WATCH: Daily News journalists take on Ladies Steer Ride

Jonno Colfs
| 31st Oct 2016 5:00 AM

Daily News staff Georja Ryan, Molly Glassey and Sophie Lester take on the ladies steer ride.
Daily News staff Georja Ryan, Molly Glassey and Sophie Lester take on the ladies steer ride. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS supposed the story of the 2016 Warwick Rodeo.

Two of our journalists, Molly Glassey and Sophie Lester, along with our acting editor for the past two weeks, Georja Ryan had signed themselves up for the ladies steer ride event.

Georja had entered this event before a couple of times, during her stint as a reporter in Warwick a few years back.

Molly and Sophie however, were complete novices, but that didn't stop them jumping at the chance.

The event was scheduled for 4.15pm on Saturday and as if sending a sign, the heavens opened again and the rodeo arena became a muddy mire.

Backstage in the chutes, the atmosphere was tense and ground muddy.

The girls missed a spot in the first round and were told the the second section would happen later.

How much later, nobody seemed to know.

The word from one of the marshalls was it could be at 10pm or maybe even on Sunday.

Not wanting to spend much more time in the damp, packed chutes, the intrepid three left the area to regroup and decide what to do.

As it happened, they all left, presumably to return later to ride to their glory.

Then, not half an hour later, the ground loudspeakers announced the section of the ladies steer ride was about to get underway, much sooner than any of the three expected.

Hurried messages were sent, but it was too late.

They missed out.

Sadly for the readers of this publication, but probably to the relief of the ladies.

Next year...next year.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick warwick rodeo and campdraft

VIDEO: A view of Warwick from above on rodeo weekend

VIDEO: A view of Warwick from above on rodeo weekend

HERE'S no doubt we Daily News reporters get the opportunity to do some pretty cool stuff.

  • News

  • 31st Oct 2016 5:00 AM

Rider airlifted to Brisbane with a neck injury after rodeo

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called three times to the rodeo this afternoon.

Rider with neck injury airlifted to Brisbane

Four units rush to hay fire on the Eastern Downs

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service is on scene

Hay fire on the Eastern Darling Downs

Photo action from the Warwick Gold Cup final

Hugh Miles from Tamworth and Dreamtime were equal sixth in the Warwick Gold Cup.

PICTURES of the top seven placegetters in the Warwick Gold Cup.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Events you need to be at this week...

Some Australian sevens rugby squad members will be in Warwick this weekend.

It won't be all rodeo in Warwick this weekend

He's here for the Melbourne Cup of campdrafting

David Thorn from Cootamundra on Oh How Foxy.

David Thorn is here to make the most of the Warwick Rodeo.

Fear won't stop us flying: Paragliders after crash

Fear won't stop us flying: Paragliders after crash

PARAGLIDERS whose friend crashed at the Glass House Mountains, breaking his legs, speak about the crash and their sport.

Australia's biggest musicians team up against new law

Jessica Mauboy is one of the musicians fronting a new campaign to protest against a proposed change to legislation.

Cold Chisel, Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem part of major campaign

The Block teams fuming over Kim and Chris's terrace win

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning terrace in The Block's challenge apartment.

BUDGET dramas continue to cause friction in challenge apartment.

Amber Rose: I've been inappropriately touched by famous men

Amber Rose

Amber Rose wants Trump to get in trouble for sexual harassment

Benedict Cumberbatch's drunken confession

Cumberbatch spilled the beans on a secret casting decision

Anna Kendrick was too poor to buy shoes for her first Oscars

Anna Kendrick couldn't afford shoes for her first Academy Awards.

Mariah Carey 'wants $50m' from James Packer

MARIAH Carey "wants millions" from James Packer.

Room for a Pony

23 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Tidy three bedroom family home in Yangan on a huge 4578m2 block. Featuring an updated kitchen and bathroom, air conditioning, wood heater and a large L shaped...

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Well Presented Quiet Location

3 Shipley Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This well presented 3 bedroom brick and tile home situated close to the golf course, schools and cbd. 3 built-in bedrooms, two way bathroom, open plan kitchen...

Style And Charm

3a Locke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 1 $259,000

Situated in a sort after location close to schools and just blocks from the CBD this charming home has had loving care and is well presented. With a large...

Excellent Value

7 Herbert Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Great 3 bedroom timber home located only 2 minutes walk from the shops. The home features a covered entertainment area with two additional rooms adjoining, a lock...

Picture Perfect

23 Rodeo Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $398,000

This spacious residence showcases a contemporary design focused on sophistication and lifestyle with a distinctive flair and luxurious finish. The home features...

Reduced to Sell - Renovated

102 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $175,000

4 bedrooms *office *separate lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner *separate dining *single garage * fenced 809sm * new kitchen, bathroom and laundry *...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!