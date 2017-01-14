WATCH: Drone captures breathtaking footage of St Marys

JUST days before a fire ripped through the St Marys Catholic Church ceiling, travel website TrueAU captured this!

The footage was filmed with a drone, as the travel team passed through the Rose City.

The iconic St Mary's Church in Warwick was constructed between 1920 and 1926, as the second Roman Catholic church of that name in Warwick.

Sandstone for the second church was obtained from the nearby Yangan quarry and the granite, used in the piers both internally and externally, from Greymare.

A damp proof course of sheet lead in asphalt was inserted into all the walls.

Check out TrueAU's other footage, photos and stories here.