Gina Rinehart at Warwick's John Dee meat processing plant with staff and associates.

AUSTRALIA'S richest woman, Gina Rinehart was in Warwick today for a tour of the John Dee meat processing plant.

The John Dee plant has been given the task of processing the meat from her New South Wales beef cattle interests.

The brand is 2GR Premium Wagyu Beef and will be primarily exported to China.

