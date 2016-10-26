WATCH: Men welcomed to women's group

A MAJOR change has come for one of regional Queensland's oldest community groups.

The Queensland Country Women's Association will now accept male members to the organisation, following a vote of 123 for and 88 against at a meeting in Gladstone.

QCWA will now take male members: The vote was 123 for and 88 against

State president Robyn McFarlane said the proposal to accept men as members had come from three regional meeting this year, which looked into the financial longevity of the organisation.

The first man was accepted into the a New South Wales CWA branch at Gunnedah in 2012.